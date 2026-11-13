Gondhal Movie Review: An ambitious folk thriller that gets lost in its own twists

Movie Name: Gondhal

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Nov 13, 2026

Director: Santosh Davakhar

Genre: Marathi thriller

Set against the backdrop of a traditional Gondhal ceremony in rural Maharashtra, Santosh Davakhar's film explores desire, patriarchy, caste and the misuse of power. Its ambitious cinematography and cultural setting make for an intriguing watch, but an uneven screenplay prevents it from becoming a truly absorbing thriller.

There is something particularly interesting about stories that unfold over the course of a single night. Add a wedding, a traditional folk performance, a few troubled relationships and a village full of people with secrets, and you have the ingredients for an intriguing thriller. Santosh Davakhar's Gondhal, India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, brings all these elements together in a story that is as much about human desires as it is about the society that shapes them.

Set in rural Maharashtra, the Marathi psychological thriller revolves around Suman (Ishita Deshmukh), a young woman who finds herself caught in a marriage she never wanted. While she is married to Anand (Yogesh Sohoni), her heart belongs to Sahebrao (Anuj Prabhu), a Gondhali performer. With the traditional Gondhal ceremony taking place on her wedding night, Suman sees an opportunity to escape with her lover. However, things are far from straightforward, and what follows is a night of unexpected turns, deception and violence.

Gondhal: A marriage, a ritual and several hidden agendas

The film takes its time introducing the characters and establishing the village's social dynamics. Suman was initially supposed to marry Sarjerao (Nishad Bhoir), the son of the influential village head Aabasaheb (Suresh Vishwakarma). However, the dowry demanded by his family makes the alliance difficult, eventually leading her parents to arrange her marriage with Anand.

What makes this arrangement particularly interesting is the lack of choice Suman has in deciding her own future. She may have the courage to pursue the man she loves, but when it comes to marriage, her wishes take a backseat. This contradiction becomes one of the film's central conflicts.

Meanwhile, Aabasaheb's influence over the village adds another layer to the story. He is a man who thrives on fear and uses his position to exploit those around him. His son, too, has his own ambitions, while other characters are busy navigating their personal interests.

The film gradually brings these parallel stories together, making the Gondhal ceremony a witness to several uncomfortable realities. It is not merely a wedding celebration but a space where power, desire and resentment come to the surface.

Gondhal: The technical experiment works, but only to an extent

One of the biggest talking points of Gondhal is its cinematography. The film opens with an approximately 25-minute single-shot sequence, following Bhivaba (Kishor Kadam) and his grandson Vishnu (Dhruv Thoke) as they walk towards the village celebration.

Shot by Amalendu Chaudhary, the sequence introduces the characters without relying on conventional cuts. The camera moves through the village, capturing conversations, passing vehicles and the everyday interactions that reveal the existing power equations. It is an interesting way of introducing the world of the film, and the patience with which the sequence unfolds deserves appreciation.

The single-shot technique also gives the film a certain immediacy. Instead of watching the village from a distance, the audience gets to experience its atmosphere and gradually understand the people inhabiting it.

However, the technique eventually becomes more of a talking point than a storytelling advantage. Once the film establishes its visual identity, the narrative doesn't always maintain the same level of engagement. The decision to abandon the single-shot format later also leaves one wondering whether the experiment could have been explored more consistently.

A technical achievement is certainly worth appreciating, but it needs to serve the story rather than become the story itself.

Gondhal: Performances keep the drama grounded

Ishita Deshmukh is one of the film's strongest assets. As Suman, she portrays a woman who is frustrated with the circumstances imposed upon her but is equally determined to find a way out. There is a certain rawness to her performance that suits the character and the film's setting.

Kishor Kadam brings experience and credibility to Bhivaba, while Suresh Vishwakarma makes Aabasaheb an intimidating presence. His character represents the kind of local authority that operates through fear rather than respect. Nishad Bhoir also makes his presence felt as Sarjerao.

Yogesh Sohoni and Anuj Prabhu contribute to the central conflict, although the film could have done more to develop the emotional equations between these characters. The supporting cast, including several relatively unfamiliar faces, adds to the film's grounded atmosphere.

There is an unpolished quality to the performances, but it works in the film's favour. The characters rarely feel overly rehearsed, allowing the rural setting to retain some authenticity.

Gondhal: Ilaiyaraaja's music adds cultural depth

Another reason Gondhal stands apart is its association with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. His music lends the film a distinct identity, with Ajay's rendition of 'Chandana' being a particularly pleasant addition.

The Gondhal performance itself is an interesting part of the narrative. For audiences unfamiliar with the tradition, the film offers a glimpse into a folk practice that holds cultural and religious significance in Maharashtra. The colourful performances, music and rituals provide a visual contrast to the increasingly dark events unfolding around them.

However, the film could have integrated this cultural element more meaningfully into its central narrative. At several points, the Gondhal performance runs parallel to the drama without necessarily adding much to it. Given how prominently the ritual features in the film's title and setting, one expects it to have a deeper connection with the characters and their journeys.

The cinematography, sound design and editing complete an impressive technical canvas, even when the screenplay doesn't always make the most of these elements.

Where Gondhal loses its way

The biggest problem with Gondhal is that it has too many ideas competing for attention. It wants to be a psychological thriller, a commentary on rural power structures and a showcase of Maharashtra's folk heritage. While these subjects can certainly coexist, the writing doesn't always find the right balance.

The film touches upon caste, class, patriarchy, sexual exploitation and the misuse of authority. These are relevant subjects, and the story deserves credit for not shying away from uncomfortable realities. Yet, some of these issues feel like additions to an already crowded narrative rather than organically developed parts of it.

The characters, too, are not always written with the same degree of complexity. Aabasaheb, for instance, is established as an extremely cruel and powerful man, but the screenplay rarely looks beyond his villainous side. Similarly, several developments occur without giving the audience enough time to understand their emotional consequences.

The final stretch is where the film particularly struggles. As the twists pile up and the violence escalates, the narrative begins to lose its emotional grip. Events that should have carried considerable weight pass by without leaving the impact they deserve. A thriller can surprise its audience, but it also needs to make them care about what happens to its characters.

That emotional connection is what Gondhal struggles to establish consistently.

Gondhal: The Final verdict

Santosh Davakhar deserves credit for attempting something different with Gondhal. The film has an interesting setting, an ambitious opening sequence and a subject that brings an unfamiliar folk tradition to a wider audience. Its performances and technical aspects also make it worth a watch.

However, the film's biggest strength eventually becomes one of its limitations. There is no shortage of ideas, but the screenplay struggles to bring them together into a satisfying whole. The social commentary could have been sharper, the cultural element more deeply woven into the story and the climax more emotionally effective.

Being India's official Oscar entry gives Gondhal a larger platform, but the film is more than its international recognition. It is an ambitious attempt at Marathi storytelling that deserves attention, even if it doesn't entirely live up to its promise.

Gondhal is worth watching for its cinematic experiment and cultural setting, but its storytelling leaves you wanting more.

3 out of 5 stars for Gondhal

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Marathi film Gondhal selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2027

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