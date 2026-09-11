Ghamasaan Movie Review: Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi shine in Tigmanshu Dhulia's uneven crime drama

Movie Name: Ghamasaan

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Director: Tigmanshi Dhulia

Genre: Crime-Drama

The name Tigmanshu Dhulia brings to mind stories that seamlessly capture the dust of small towns, the terror of the ravines, the world of crime and the game of politics. In his films, characters aren't just part of the story but carry an entire atmosphere within themselves. This is why, when a film like Ghamasaan comes out, where dacoits, police and electoral politics clash, expectations automatically rise. The film captures a raw, down-to-earth atmosphere, but the story doesn't reach the level it could have. Ghamasaan is a crime-action drama set in the Bundelkhand region, where crime and politics are inseparable. The film has a strong subject, a good cast and the director's experience. Despite this, the biggest problem is that, on many occasions, the film fails to capitalise on its own atmosphere. Some sequences are effective, some dialogues are engaging and the story even picks up steam in the final section. However, when viewed as a whole, it ends up being an average experience. Know the complete review in detail.

Ghamasaan: Story and plot

The film's story revolves around a dangerous bandit named Maharaj. He lives in the jungle and is so feared in the area that people avoid even mentioning his name. His network is so strong that it's difficult for the police to reach him. Crime isn't just a means of demonstrating power for him but a means of maintaining control over the entire area. His influence encompasses everything from violence to extortion and politics. It's into this environment that IPS officer Aditya Singh enters. Aditya, an honest officer, is assigned to an area during elections where fear makes it difficult for people to vote freely. Here, he confronts not just a criminal but an entire system in which crime and power seem to be intertwined.

The film's story essentially revolves around the ongoing conflict between Aditya and Maharaj. On one hand, there's the police's strategy, and on the other, there's Maharaj's local influence and strong network. This rivalry between the two gradually evolves into a personal struggle. In the initial portion, the film takes a bit too long to build the story. The pace can feel a bit slow in the first half-hour. However, after that, events pick up speed, and the police's preparations and strategy against Maharaj become interesting. The encounter between some villagers and the police propels the story forward, but at times, these scenes are stretched out excessively, diminishing the thrilling effect. The film's positive aspect is that it regains its grip as it approaches the climax. Aditya's strategy creates some tension in the final portion. However, even here, there are no overly surprising twists. The film's trajectory is such that you can anticipate many events in advance.

Ghamasaan: Direction

Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial debut has always been characterised by its raw and desi treatment. He maintains this same style in Ghamasaan. Instead of making the film into a glossy crime drama, he keeps it grounded. The locations of Chitrakoot and Bundelkhand lend a realistic feel to the film. The atmosphere of villages, forests, police camps and small towns perfectly suits the story, but the problem is that the director fails to create the impact the story demands in many scenes. The film features numerous scenes of violence and brutality, but not every scene evokes a sense of fear or unease in the viewer. There are some sequences that have a good idea but are poorly filmed.

The film also touches on the complexities of politics and rural society. The connection between elections, power and crime is present in the background of the story. However, instead of exploring these themes in detail, the film quickly returns to the confrontation between Aditya and Maharaj. Consequently, much of the potential in the story remains unfulfilled.

Ghamasaan: Screenplay and dialogues

The film's weakest point is its screenplay. In a dacoit-police story, dialogue and character development are crucial. The audience needs to understand why the criminal in front of them is so dangerous and what mindset the police officer has towards him. Ghamasaan only goes halfway in this regard. Several violent incidents are used to portray Maharaj as dangerous, but the depth of his personality is lacking. Similarly, Aditya is an honest and conscientious police officer, but his personal and professional struggles are not explored extensively. Some dialogues are good, especially when Aditya and Maharaj face each other. However, the number of dialogues that remain memorable after the film ends is low. Source reviews also point to the screenplay and lack of memorable dialogues as major weaknesses of the film.

Ghamasaan: Acting

Arshad Warsi has tried to portray the character of Maharaj in his own way. His look and body language suit the role. He succeeds in portraying a dangerous man on screen, but the script doesn't give him much scope. The limited dialogue also limits the impact of his character. Pratik Gandhi is restrained in the role of Aditya. His seriousness as an honest IPS officer is appealing. His character has a calm demeanour, which sets him apart from Maharaj's aggressive personality. However, a stronger backstory and better dialogue could have enhanced the impact of his performance.

Rajpal Yadav is the biggest surprise in this film. For audiences typically accustomed to his comedy roles, his unique portrayal is intriguing. His character brings a unique energy to the film, and he effectively portrays his role. Ishita Dutta, despite her limited screen time, is a good performer as Aditya's wife. However, her character isn't given much to do in the story. The rest of the cast performs as required by the story.

Ghamasaan: Cinematography and technical aspects

Technically, the film doesn't disappoint. The cinematography is good, and the Bundelkhand locations are beautifully captured. The film's world has a raw and realistic feel, which suits its subject matter well. The costumes and art design also make the story's rural setting believable.

The editing, on the other hand, is average. The film's length is most noticeable here. A few scenes could have been shortened, making the story feel sharper and more impactful. The action sequences also show room for improvement. Violence is depicted at various points in the film, but simply showing violence doesn't make a scene thrilling. Some encounters and operations build tension, but many long sequences lose their impact.

Ghamasaan: What didn't work?

The film's biggest problem is that it had the potential to be a great crime drama, but the screenplay failed to fully utilise that potential. The story has many strong elements, including crime, politics, elections and policing, but instead of delving into these, the film remains confined to the main conflict.

Another major problem is the pacing. The beginning is slow, and some sequences in the middle seem to drag the story. Despite the action, the excitement doesn't sustain throughout. The third problem is the characters. Both Maharaj and Aditya could have been given more layers. If the audience had been given a chance to learn more about their ideologies, weaknesses and personal struggles, their confrontation would have had a greater impact.

Ghamasaan: Verdict

Ghamasaan is a film with a strong theme, stunning locations and a solid cast. Tigmanshu Dhulia's raw treatment gives the film a distinct identity, and Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi and Rajpal Yadav impress in their respective roles. However, a weak screenplay, uneven pacing, limited cast and predictable events prevent it from becoming a truly excellent crime thriller. While there are some scenes that keep the audience glued to the screen, there are also several stretches where attention is bound to drift.

The climax lifts the film somewhat, but it's not enough to make the entire experience memorable. If you enjoy raw stories based on dacoits, police and rural politics, Ghamasaan is a good watch, but judging it by Tigmanshu Dhulia's previous films may be disappointing. It's neither a completely bad film nor one that will be remembered for a long time.

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