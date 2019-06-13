Game Over Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's pitch-perfect performance makes this video game-themed thriller watchable

Game Over Movie Review Movie Name: Game Over

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: June 14, 2019

June 14, 2019 Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Genre: Drama Thriller

In Taapsee Pannu's Game Over, you don't feel like the game is over when lights get switched on in theatre. Well, you can call it the beauty of a cinema that has kept you engrossed and hooked throughout its course. Director Ashwin Saravanan's trilingual drama thriller has several jumpscare moments along with spooky vibes initially. Mystery thriller is one of the less-explored genres in Indian cinema and even in that, it is not often, that we are treated with something except whodunnit.

Game Over is a uniquely written video game-themed drama thriller with Taapsee Pannu's Sapna and her doting house helper Kalamma as the only main characters. Sapna is the video-game designer with a traumatic past. As the incident is about to clock a year, she gets flashes of her dark past. The curiosity to know the reason behind her fear will keep you hooked to the screen. However, when the reason is finally revealed, you can say ''I saw that coming''.

