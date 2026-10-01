Dupahiya 2 Review: Gajraj Rao's series tackles paper leaks with humour, Sparsh Shrivastava shines

Movie Name: Dupahiya 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Oct 1, 2026

Director: Sonam Nair

Genre: Comedy-drama

These days, stories rooted in rural India are being widely appreciated by audiences. Popular series like Panchayat and Gram Chikitsalay have received a strong response from viewers. One such series is Dupahiya, which has returned with its second season following the success of the first. The first season of Dupahiya was released in 2025 and was well received by audiences. Now, the second season is here, retaining the simplicity of the first season. There is a certain comfort in seeing such shows return, especially when the characters already feel familiar, and Dupahiya offers a similar experience. However, the new season has more drama than before, while also featuring several heartfelt moments. Dupahiya 2 also addresses the issue of paper leaks in a strong and effective manner.

Dupahiya tells the story of Dhakdapur, a village in Bihar, where a girl’s wedding falls apart because the groom wants a two-wheeler, or motorcycle, as dowry. Following this, the girl angrily says that she will clear the SSC exam and live life on her own terms. The second season continues the story of Dhakdapur, and this time the narrative moves towards issues such as a 5G network tower and paper leaks. Let’s find out what is new and special about Dupahiya 2.

Dupahiya 2: Story

Banwari Lal Jha (Gajraj Rao) and his family are going through a difficult phase after the marriage of their daughter Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi) falls apart. Following Roshni’s broken marriage, Master Ji also loses his job, making it difficult for the family to make ends meet. On the other hand, there is his son Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastav), who earns money by performing Launda Naach, a traditional folk dance and theatre form from Purvanchal. However, his father does not want to use his earnings. Meanwhile, Roshni is preparing for the SSC exam, but the syllabus is proving difficult for her to understand. Amid this, a proposal to install a 5G network tower arrives in the village one day, and Banwari Lal’s fortunes seem to change. However, rumours about 5G spread across the village, bringing darkness back into Banwari’s life. Meanwhile, Roshni seeks Amavas’s (Bhuvan Arora) help to clear the SSC exam, and this is when Pratham Kumar (Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua) enters the story.

Pratham Kumar is a middleman who takes money to help people cheat in exams and arrange paper leaks. However, a police inspector, Mithilesh (Yashpal Sharma), gets wind of Pratham’s business and starts pursuing him. But due to Pratham’s strong connections, even Mithilesh finds his hands tied. Now, on one side, there is chaos over the 5G tower in the village, while on the other, there is the paper leak issue, and Banwari Lal’s family gets caught up in both. How Banwari and his family get out of this mess is something you will have to watch the series to find out.

Dupahiya 2: How is the acting?

Just like the first season of Dupahiya, the second season also features strong performances from the cast. Whether it is Gajraj Rao as Banwari Lal or Renuka Shahane as Pushpalata Yadav, the performances stand out. Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, is impressive as Pratham. Sparsh Shrivastav also does a great job as Bhugol. He is a young man who wants to become a hero but is forced to perform Launda Naach and is now tired of the image he has developed across the village because of it. Just like the previous season, Sparsh Shrivastav steals the limelight with his portrayal of Bhugol. Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma and Bhuvan Arora also do justice to their respective roles. Overall, if you are looking for a good show to watch over the long weekend, you can add Dupahiya 2 to your watchlist.

Dupahiya 2: Direction and writing

Talking about the direction, Sonam Nair has retained the original soul of Dhakdapur without making too many changes to it. Dhakdapur still feels much like it did in the first season. The warmth among the villagers is still intact, and the same everyday hustle and bustle can be seen, making it easier to connect with the world of the series. However, while the first season focused on just one story, the new season attempts to handle several storylines at the same time. The new season tries to run different tracks together, including Roshni’s exam, Bhugol’s problems, the police investigation and the 5G mobile tower. However, Sonam handles the different scenes well.

When it comes to the writing, writers Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg are a major reason why the series works so well. Their dialogues, punchlines and screenplay are quite strong. The magic of the previous season can be seen here as well. However, it would be wrong to call it a perfect series, as there are a few moments that feel unimportant.

Dupahiya 2: What works and what doesn’t?

The biggest strength of Dupahiya Season 2 is its light-hearted moments and comedy, which remain consistent from the first episode to the last. It never feels boring. The idea of blaming the mobile tower for every small and big problem in the village is amusing. It is a clean series, with no vulgar jokes, and it does not rely on twists and turns. The everyday problems, situations and misunderstandings in the story are what make it entertaining. However, its biggest weakness is its slow pace. At several points, the story feels more scattered than it needs to be.

Dupahiya 2: The Final Verdict

Dupahiya 2 takes viewers back into the world of Dhakdapur with its earthy setting, relatable characters and light-hearted humour. This time, the story adds several issues, including a 5G tower, paper leaks, a police investigation and family troubles. Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastav, Renuka Shahane and Dinesh Lal Yadav, along with the rest of the cast, have done good work. However, with several tracks running at the same time, the story feels scattered and slow at certain points. Still, its clean comedy, strong dialogues and the simplicity of village life make it an entertaining option for the long weekend.

Also Read:

Dupahiya Season 2 trailer out; Dhadakpur's latest trouble involves a mobile tower and superstitions

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