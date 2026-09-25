Don't Be Shy Movie Review: Alia Bhatt-produced coming-of-age drama gets lost in its own gloss

Movie Name: Don't Be Shy

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: Sept 25, 2026

Director: Sreeti Mukerji

Genre: Romantic drama

Stories about college life, friendship, love and big dreams for the future often appeal to audiences because they allow them to see parts of their own lives on screen. Don't Be Shy also attempts to take viewers into this familiar world. The film follows a young girl who believes she has already planned every next step of her life. But when things don't go according to plan, she is forced to understand herself and rethink her priorities. On paper, it sounds like an interesting and relatable premise, but over the course of nearly two-and-a-half hours, the film fails to explore the idea with the depth it deserves. There is colour, youthful energy and a few good moments, but the story repeatedly stays on the surface instead of making a deeper emotional impact.

Don't Be Shy: Story and Plot

The film revolves around 20-year-old Shyamili Das, aka Shay (Aarushi Bajaj). Shay is one of those young people who seems to have a clear idea about her life. From education and career to relationships and her future, she has already created a complete picture in her mind. For her, life is not about unexpected events but about following a plan in the right way. Her relationship with Mayank Jhunjhunwala (Piyush Khati) is also an important part of this plan. Mayank is a popular and wealthy college student, and Shay believes that being with him is part of her perfect life. But when cracks begin to appear in the picture she has created, Shay's confidence also starts to shake.

This is when Tara Verma (Bianca Arora) enters the story. Tara's character takes the relationships in the film in a different direction. The film does not limit itself to a conventional love triangle, but also gives space to the relationship that develops between Shay and Tara. Dhruv Kumar (Ansh Duggal), Shay's childhood friend, adds another emotional layer to the story. Shay tries to deal with the situation falling apart around her and bring her old life back on track. In the process, she makes several decisions that only make things more complicated instead of solving them.

The real focus of the film is this: when life does not go according to your plans, do you keep trying to change your circumstances or are you willing to change yourself? It is a good idea, but the screenplay fails to hold on to it strongly in several places. Events happen, the characters react, and the story then moves on to the next stage. Many emotional situations are not given enough time, which makes it difficult for the audience to connect deeply with the characters.

Don't Be Shy: How is the direction?

Director Sriti Mukherjee tries to present the film as a glossy and modern young-adult drama. The treatment is deliberately playful, colourful and stylish. The college campus, parties, fashion, social media language and conversations among young people are all used to make the film feel contemporary.

Shay also speaks directly to the camera, which is an interesting experiment. It allows the audience to get closer to her thoughts and state of mind. The technique works in some scenes, particularly when Shay allows the insecurity hidden behind her confidence to come through.

However, the biggest problem with the direction is that the film does not always manage to balance its style with its story. At times, the attempt to make a scene look cooler or more youthful seems to take priority over its emotional needs. The film touches upon several issues but moves on too quickly instead of exploring them properly.

The nearly two-and-a-half-hour runtime also becomes a problem. Had the story been presented in a tighter manner, the film could have been more effective.

Don't Be Shy: Technical Aspects

Technically, Don't Be Shy is not a weak film. Its visual treatment is glossy, and the film has a polished look throughout. The colours, costumes, locations and presentation of college life create a distinct youthful atmosphere. The cinematography supports the film's light-hearted mood. Everything on screen looks well-arranged and visually appealing.

However, this visual polish also highlights the artificiality of the story at times. The college world feels a little too perfect and stylised compared to real life, which makes it slightly difficult to connect with the characters' experiences.

The editing is where there is the most room for improvement. Several portions feel unnecessarily stretched. Some sequences could have been shortened to make the narrative faster and more effective. The pace slows down in a few places, particularly in the second half.

Ram Sampath's music fits the mood of the film and helps maintain its youthful energy. However, neither the songs nor the background score leave a strong enough impression to stay with you long after the film ends. In a story like this, music could have played a stronger role in building the relationships and emotions, but here it is largely used to create an atmosphere.

Don't Be Shy: Performances

Aarushi Bajaj's Performance

Aarushi Bajaj is the most important face of the film and appears sincere in her portrayal of Shay. Shay is not always a likeable character. She is stubborn and can even appear selfish at times, making decisions that create more problems as she tries to protect the life she has built in her head.

Aarushi tries to bring these flaws to the screen. Her stronger moments come when the layers of Shay's confidence gradually fall away, and her insecurity comes to the surface. However, because of the weak writing, her character does not get the depth needed to make her performance truly memorable.

Piyush Khati and Bianca Arora's performance

Piyush Khati brings the required charm to the role of Mayank. He is convincing as a wealthy and popular college student. However, his character largely remains within the familiar category of the romantic hero seen in similar stories before. The screenplay does not give him enough opportunity to move beyond that.

Bianca Arora brings freshness to the film. Tara's character is important because she is not simply treated as Shay's rival. The friendship that develops between Shay and Tara is one of the better parts of the film. Bianca looks natural and energetic in the role. Her scenes with Aarushi give the film a sense of naturalness that is often missing elsewhere.

Ansh Duggal is a strong link

Ansh Duggal's Dhruv is one of the characters through whom the film finds its strongest emotional ground. Dhruv and Shay share a long history, and Ansh portrays this complexity without overdoing it. There is a restraint in his performance that makes the character believable.

His scenes with Shay, in particular, carry emotional weight. If the screenplay had developed Dhruv's character further, he could have become one of the most memorable characters in the film.

Supporting cast gets limited space

Actors such as Kunal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik are part of the film, but most of them do not get enough room to make the most of their potential.

Kunal Roy Kapur brings life to several scenes with his comic timing. His screen presence feels natural and he is enjoyable to watch. Anurag Basu and Anju Alva Naik bring warmth to their roles as Shay's parents. Neha Dhupia's character, meanwhile, could have played a more impactful role in the story, but the screenplay does not take her character to that level.

Don't Be Shy: What doesn't work?

The biggest weakness of the film is its writing. The story has several ideas with potential: insecurity among young people, pressure about the future, relationship complications, body image, ambition and the desire for social status. The problem is that the film does not explore any one of these subjects with enough depth.

Shay's character also becomes repetitive at times. Her ambition and obsession with her future are interesting at the beginning, but as the story progresses, the same behaviour starts becoming frustrating. The film makes little effort to explore the reasons behind her behaviour.

The relationships also contain several developments that feel added to move the story forward rather than emerging naturally. The film tries to create an emotional impact through certain dramatic moments, but the audience does not spend enough time with the characters to fully feel their pain.

Most importantly, the film does not feel as fresh or new as it wants to be. There are social media references, glossy visuals and modern dialogue, but the story underneath them feels quite familiar in several places.

Don't Be Shy: Final Verdict

Don't Be Shy had enough potential to become a good young-adult film. Its central idea is relatable, the actors have made an honest effort, and the film is visually appealing. The friendship between Shay and Tara and the character of Dhruv provide some of the moments where the film manages to rise slightly above its formula.

However, the weak and uneven screenplay, unnecessarily long runtime and lack of emotional depth prevent the film from reaching its potential. The film touches upon themes such as ambition, love, friendship and self-acceptance, but does not give them enough space to truly be felt.

If you are looking for a light-hearted film about college life, young actors and relationship drama, Don't Be Shy can be watched once. But if you are expecting a story that stays with you long after the credits roll, the film does not quite reach that level.

Overall, Don’t Be Shy is an average young-adult story presented in a glossy package. It has good actors and a few good moments, but the lack of strong writing and emotional depth prevents it from becoming memorable.

Also Read:

Don't Be Shy trailer out: Aarushi Bajaj explores college, love, friendship in Alia Bhatt-backed film

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