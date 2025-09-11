Do You Wanna Partner Review: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty’s show on Prime Video brews female friendship with business Do You Wanna Partner review: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty headline Prime Video’s quirky comedy-drama about female friendship, beer brewing and breaking barriers.

Movie Name: Do You Wanna Partner

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Director: Collin D'Cunha, Archit Kumar

Genre: Comedy drama

Prime Video's new show, 'Do You Wanna Partner', is out and can remind you of several girlie-girl shows. The series follows two childhood best friends, Shikha Roy Chowdhury and Anahita Makujina, as they venture into the male-dominated alcohol industry to launch their own craft beer brand, 'Jugaaro'.

The eight-episode comedy-drama series is directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar and has an ensemble cast which features Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Rannvijay Singha, Nakuul Mehta, Sufi Motiwala, Shweta Tiwari, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in the pivotal roles.

Plot summary: Brewing dreams in a man’s world

The series begins in reverse timeline, with Shikha Roy Chowdhury (Tamannaah Bhatia), Dylon Thomas (Jaaved Jaaferi), and Anahita Makujina (Diana Penty) being kidnapped and presented in a police station.

Later, it is revealed in the present timeline that after being unfairly sidelined in their respective careers, the duo decides to revive Shikha’s late father's beer recipe, originally called 'Gondogol'. However, it's not as easy as it sounds. The two besties face numerous hurdles like licensing, funding and market doubt, thinking it is all they'll have to face, until they come across gender bias. However, the two navigate through this all well, creating a fictional male character, 'David Jones', to gain credibility in the industry.

With support from Anahita’s brother, Firdaus Makujina (Sufi Motiwala), and brew master Bobby Bagga (Nakuul Mehta), they finalise their product. However, a production accident drains their working capital, making them borrow Rs 2 crore from a feared gangster, Laila Singh (Shweta Tiwari), who later demands to meet David (the fictional voice).

Shikha and Anahita come up with a clever plan to deal with this problem, too, with Kolkata-based method actor Dylon Thomas (Jaaved Jaaferi), who gets hired to play 'David Jones'. The brand 'Jugaaro' launches successfully, but rival Vikram Walia (Neeraj Kabi), who once betrayed Shikha’s father Sunjoy Roy Chowdhury (Indraneil Sengupta), creates obstacles, including a labour strike.

Now, whether Shikha and Anahita will be able to fulfil Sunjoy's dream, will they be able to convert their hard work into success, and is there a romantic pair looming around? Tune into Amazon Prime Video's 'Do You Wanna Partner' to find out.

Direction and writing: Balancing comedy with social commentary

Created by Nishant Nayak and Mithun Gangopadhyay, the show is also written by Nandini Gupta, Nidhi Sethia and Aarsh Vora, who have done a fairly decent job. While the writing manages to bring humour and drama to the series, it can also feel predictable at times. Several twists, like Jaaved Jaafri getting hired for the role of David Jones, play out in ways you can see coming.

Another drawback in 'Do You Wanna Partner' is its weak character arcs. Shikha and Anahita remain almost the same from start to end, with little real growth apart from professional milestones. Supporting characters like Shikha’s mother, Radha Roy Chowdhury, and even Kabir are underdeveloped.

The series does highlight sexism in the workplace and business world. Moreover, just like several typical Indian web series, the makers of 'Do You Wanna Partner' have also inserted a breakup track only to stretch the drama and create longevity. Shikha’s sudden breakup with Kabir, for instance, feels forced and unnecessary.

The Delhi and Kolkata backdrops, captured by cinematographer Anubhav Bansal, add authenticity. The editing by Amit Kulkarni also deserves attention. However, some supporting characters, like Shikha’s mother (Ayesha Raza Mishra), could have been explored better. But the directors, Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, have come up with a story that balances drama and humour while also mentioning issues like sexism in business, corporate betrayal and certain dilemmas.

Music and background score: A surprisingly good playlist

Music composers Rajan Batra, Harshvardhan Gadhvi, Ronit Vinta, Juss, Prabhdeep, RUHH & JOH, KhoslaRaghu, and Kanishk Seth have done a bang-on job with the 'Do You Wanna Partner' album. This series has a total of 12 soundtracks, and there are high chances that ‘Udd Jaavan’, ‘Kol Kol’, ‘Hum Dum’, ‘Kahaani’, ‘Duniya Jhol’, ‘Jee Le Zindagi’ and ‘Kahaani (Love Version)’ can make it to your playlist. Background scores are also impressive, especially Laila’s entry theme and 'Badass Gudiya' for the leads, which add flavour to the storytelling.

Acting: Pacing issues and underdeveloped characters

Tamannaah Bhatia as Shikha and Diana Penty as Anahita deliver natural performances as modern-day best friends navigating through friendship, business and ambition. Rannvijay Singha has done a good job in his limited role as Kabir, a supportive partner. Sufi Motiwala as Firdaus is witty and memorable, while Shweta Tiwari’s Laila Singh is intimidatingly charming.

Indraneil Sengupta impresses in flashbacks as Shikha’s father, Sunjoy Roy Chowdhury, the original brew master. Jaaved Jaaferi is outstanding as David Jones/Dylon Thomas, adding humour and emotional depth to the series. He stands out and makes you believe that experience matters. Nakuul Mehta has delivered a decent performance as Bobby Bagga, the passionate brewer and single father. Neeraj Kabi has once again proved his strength in negative roles as Vikram Walia.

'Do You Wanna Partner' supporting cast: Neeraj Sood, Nikita Anand, Vijayant Kohli, Lokesh Mittal, Manmeet Singh Sawhney, Asif Rehman, Jazlyn Tanwahi, Mohd Raza and Sarabjeet Singh are on point with their lesser screen time as well. Among these, Pradeep Kabra stands out as Sampat. Cameos from Anupam Mittal and Jasleen Royal elevate the series.

Verdict

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty’s comedy-drama series ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ celebrates Gen-Z relationships, female friendship and entrepreneurship in a male-dominated field. Although the writing somehow balances comedy, social commentary, and the technicalities of beer-making, some early episodes can feel stretched. But the dialogues by Nidhi Sethia are engaging. The series also provides good soundtracks.

Moreover, it does end with a hopeful note, resolving personal and professional tensions and teasing a second season. Being a one-time watch show, 'Do You Wanna Partner' deserves 2.5 out of 5 stars, which you can enjoy with a drink in hand (if you want to).

