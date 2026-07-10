Dhamaal 4 Review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish and Arshad's film is loud, silly and predictable, but still entertaining

Movie Name: Dhamaal 4

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Director: Indra Kumar

Genre: Comedy

Bollywood is currently riding a wave of sequels and revivals of successful franchises. Filmmakers are eager to capitalise on brands that already enjoy strong recall among audiences. And when it comes to loud, situational comedies that thrive on absurdity rather than logic, Dhamaal remains one of the first names that comes to mind. Nearly two decades after the original was released in 2007, director Indra Kumar returns with the franchise's fourth instalment, Dhamaal 4.

If you're planning a family outing this weekend and are looking for a film that doesn't demand much thinking, but instead offers light-hearted laughs, Dhamaal 4 could be a suitable pick. The bigger question, however, is whether it manages to recreate the madness and entertainment of its predecessors or simply ends up repeating an old formula. Let's find out in this detailed and unbiased review.

Dhamaal 4 story: A familiar beginning and a predictable treasure hunt

The foundation of Dhamaal 4 once again rests on the franchise's tried-and-tested formula. The story revolves around a century-old hidden treasure, with several greedy and hilariously clueless characters racing against each other to claim it.

This time, the treasure is hidden on a mysterious island. The only clue to its location exists in the memory of Prithvi (Upendra Limaye). The real chaos begins when the secret doesn't remain with just one person. Instead, multiple groups learn about it and set off on a frantic chase.

The film follows three rival teams. The first is led by Guddu (Ajay Devgn), who dreams of marrying Aaliya (Esha Gupta), a single mother of two. Standing firmly by his side is his loyal friend Johnny (Sanjay Mishra). The second team brings back the franchise's much-loved duo, Adi (Arshad Warsi) and Manav (Javed Jaaferi). This time, Adi's wife (Sanjeeda Shaikh) also joins the madness.

The third group features the unlucky Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh), who hoped to change his fortunes by marrying a wealthy woman but instead finds himself with Paro (Anjali Anand).

Adding another layer of chaos is Adhoora (Ravi Kishan), an eccentric pirate determined to seize the treasure at any cost. What follows is a frantic race to an uncharted island filled with crocodiles, snakes, deep ravines and violent storms, where danger awaits every step of the way.

Dhamaal 4 performances: Veteran artists steal the show

The film's biggest strength is undoubtedly its experienced ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn once again slips comfortably into the comedy genre. Amid all the madness, he serves as the film's anchor, bringing a sense of balance to the chaos. His deadpan expressions, combined with outrageous situations, create some genuinely funny moments.

Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey continue to be the backbone of the franchise. Their chemistry remains as effortless as ever, and their comic timing is still among the film's biggest highlights. Javed Jaffrey's childlike innocence, along with the repeated mishaps involving Sanjeeda Shaikh's character, generates several laugh-out-loud moments.

Riteish Deshmukh gives Lallan his trademark rustic charm and puts in an energetic performance, although his portrayal occasionally feels a little over-the-top.

The biggest surprise packages of the film are Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand. Ravi Kishan is outstanding as the eccentric pirate and villain. His dialogue delivery, expressions and screen presence make him one of the film's most entertaining characters. He has consistently impressed with his performances this year, and Dhamaal 4 is no exception.

Anjali Anand, playing Riteish's wife, delivers impressive comic timing and has a commanding screen presence. She is equally convincing in the film's emotional moments.

Sanjay Mishra once again scores with his trademark one-liners and effortless bromance scenes. Although Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Brijendra Kala have relatively limited screen time, each of them leaves a noticeable impression with their performances.

Dhamaal 4: How is Indra Kumar's direction?

Director Indra Kumar has long been regarded as one of the masters of loud, situational comedy in Indian cinema. With Dhamaal 4, he once again focuses entirely on delivering uncomplicated entertainment that doesn't ask the audience to think too much. The first half moves at such a brisk pace that viewers hardly get the chance to question the logic of what's unfolding on screen. Kumar also cleverly sprinkles references to his earlier films and memorable moments from the Dhamaal franchise, which are sure to bring a smile to longtime fans.

One of the film's biggest strengths is that Indra Kumar keeps its tone firmly family-friendly. Instead of relying on adult humour, he sticks to situational and physical comedy, making the film enjoyable for children as well. Towards the end, he attempts to add an emotional layer to the story, delivering a moral that feels straight out of a Panchatantra tale: greed ultimately leads to trouble, while the support of loved ones is what truly matters. As a director, he succeeds in packing the film with elements that are likely to appeal to his target audience, especially families and younger viewers.

Dhamaal 4: Where does the film fall short

Like every film, Dhamaal 4 has its share of shortcomings. Its biggest weakness lies in its dependence on outdated jokes and humour that feels recycled. Indra Kumar still seems rooted in the comedy style of the 1990s, where stammering, physical appearance, or body weight often become the punchline. Today's audiences have evolved, and so has mainstream comedy. As a result, some of these moments feel more dated than funny.

The film also loses momentum after the interval. Once the story shifts towards the treasure hunt, the jungle adventure and the island setting, the comedy begins to lose its edge. Several chase sequences drag on longer than necessary, making the film feel stretched. The writing rarely attempts anything fresh or inventive. The screenplay is so predictable that it's easy to guess what will happen next, which character will make the next blunder, and even when the background score is about to signal a joke. The final ten minutes suddenly shift into an emotional drama, which may feel slightly out of place for some viewers and demands a little patience before the credits roll.

Dhamaal 4: Strong visuals, underwhelming VFX

From a technical standpoint, Dhamaal 4 delivers a mixed experience. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary's cinematography is one of the film's biggest assets. He captures the island, the sea and the dense forests with impressive scale and visual richness, giving the film a grand, cinematic feel. The expansive visuals enhance the adventure and help immerse the audience in the treasure hunt. The background score also complements the film's tone well and adds energy to many of its comic moments.

Dhamaal 4: Weak VFX hold the film back

The film's weakest technical aspect is undoubtedly its visual effects. In several scenes featuring animals such as lions and crocodiles, as well as storm sequences, the green screen work is far too obvious and looks artificial. At a time when audiences have become accustomed to polished visual spectacles, these underwhelming VFX slightly diminish the film's overall impact.

The editing is crisp for most of the first half, but the second half could have been tighter to prevent the narrative from feeling stretched. On the music front, the remake of the Italian classic Bella Ciao, along with tracks like Saadi and Chatni, are energetic enough to get the audience tapping their feet. However, none of the songs leaves a lasting impression once you step out of the theatre.

Dhamaal 4: The final verdict

Despite its predictable screenplay and several shortcomings, Dhamaal 4 manages to stay afloat largely because of its entertaining cast, excellent comic chemistry and light-hearted family-friendly atmosphere. The film never claims to be a cinematic masterpiece or an intelligent comedy layered with subtle humour. It is, quite simply, a popcorn entertainer that works best when you leave logic at the door.

If you're a longtime fan of the Dhamaal franchise and enjoy absurd, logic-free situational comedies, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi and Ravi Kishan's lively ensemble is unlikely to disappoint. It makes for an enjoyable family entertainer that you can comfortably watch with your children and loved ones this weekend while sharing a few carefree laughs.

3 out of 5 stars for Dhamaal 4.

(The movie has been reviewed by Jaya Dwivedie. She contributes to India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

Also read: Early X reviews for Dhamaal 4 are in, here's how Ajay Devgn's comedy is being received

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