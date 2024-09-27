Devara: Part 1 Movie Review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan's high-octane actioner misses originality and spark; where is Janhvi Kapoor?

Read Devara: Part 1 Movie Review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Devara: Part 1

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: September 27, 2024

September 27, 2024 Director: Koratala Siva

Genre: Action-Drama

The much-awaited film 'Devara: Part 1' starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles has hit the theatres today. There has been a lot of buzz about this high-budget film directed by Koratala Siva. After 'Kalki 2898 AD', it has been the most expensive film of this year. Moreover, after RRR, the audience was expecting a high-octane film from Jr NTR as well. Along with this, Saif Ali Khan is once again seen on screen in a negative role after a long time. So let's dive into the story, acting, and direction of Devara: Part 1. Read the full review to learn about the film.

Story

Based on Ratnagiri, a coastal village near the Red Sea, this film stars Devara (Jr NTR), Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), Rayappa (Srikanth) and many others in the role of influential people of the village. They assist a powerful man named Muruga (Murali Sharma) in smuggling goods from ships. The story begins in the backdrop of the year 1996 when a police officer is looking for people who do illegal smuggling. The story then moves back several years to 1970, where it is shown that Devara is the leader of a gang of robbers who carry out big robberies from cargo ships. They make it a profession for their livelihood. After seeing many sentences, Devara backs off from carrying out robberies. He realizes that these activities are wrong, but Bhaira does not agree with this, due to which he plans to kill Devara. In the middle of the events, there is a twist in which Devara disappears and twelve years pass by.

After so many years, Bhaira rules Ratnagiri and is determined to find and kill Devara. On the other hand, Devara's son Vara is seen as innocent and helpless and he later joins Bhaira. This leaves a question for the audience that why did Devara's son Vaara ally with Bhaira? Is he going against his father's wishes? Does Vaara have any bad memories of Devara? Where is Devara and is he alive? Has Bhaira succeeded in killing Devara? Answers to many such questions will be found in the story and looking at the story, it seems that like 'Bahubali', the makers are preparing to answer many questions in the next part. Like 'Pushpa', 'KGF' and 'Bahubali', this film is once again talking about loyalty, morality and family relationships.

Acting

Junior NTR has given a solid performance in 'Devara: Part 1'. He has left no stone unturned to prove his worth. He has made it clear that he is an impressive artist and watching him on the big screen is no less than a visual treat. Jr NTR is in a double role and comes across brilliantly in both the roles of Devara and Vaara. As Devara, he is humble yet destructive, while in his portrayal of Vaara, the actor is successful in showing innocence and cowardice. He balances both the roles effectively while giving a charming performance.

Saif Ali Khan shines as Bhaira. His portrayal of the spirit of revenge is superb. This can be considered a commendable debut for him in Tollywood. Saif is effective in keeping the audience engaged for as long as he appears on screen. If only he had got a little more screen space, he could have overshadowed Junior NTR as well. Janhvi Kapoor has less screen space. She has played the character of Thangam in the film, who is in the role of Junior NTR's girlfriend. She looks very beautiful, but she has not got much chance to show her acting skills. Apart from this, the work of supporting actors Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Murali Sharma is impressive.

Advertisement

Direction

The action sequences shown in the film give extraordinary moments, which can mesmerise and excite the audience. They have also been filmed skillfully. Apart from this, many dialogues are also going to leave a deep impact, giving a lot of strength to the character of the two Devara. The story is entertaining, but also cumbersome in many parts. In many places, you will already guess what is going to happen in the story next. You will also relate it to many other South films. The predictable story is the biggest drawback of this film. Koratala Siva could have improved in some parts, especially in the second half where the screenplay could have been more interesting. The first half drags and after the interval, the story gets a little boring, but the climax happens suddenly, which seems shocking and not well-placed. Moreover, some scenes lack effective execution as well. If these were polished further, the story could have been more effective.

Shiva Koratala is both the writer and the director of Devara: Part 1. In such a situation, the entire responsibility of refining the story has been on his shoulders. If his writing had been better, its effect would have been seen in the direction as well. The story clearly lacks emotional depth. Ratnavelu's cinematography and Anirudh Ravichander's music are exceptional, which will give an unmatched cinematic experience in several parts of the film. The action choreography is impressive. Overall, the production value of Devara: Part 1 is commendable.

Verdict

Junior NTR's swag is worth watching and Saif is charming in Devara: Part 1. Unfortunately, the Pan India film did not give much scope to its lead actress Janhvi Kapoor to act. The cinematography of the film is a visual treat, but the writing and direction are weak and the film can come across as predictable. Moreover, audiences can feel like it's a repetition of several films that we have already watched in the past. Overall, the cinematography and acting are the only things that try to save the sinking boat. The film does not give you a new experience, overall there is a huge lack of originality. Also, there is no standout moment in the film. In such a situation, India TV is giving this film 2.5 stars.