Criminal Justice Season 4 Series Review: Pankaj Tripathi's courtroom-thriller is a masterstroke Pankaj Tripathi's magic in the role of Madhav Mishra has worked once again in Criminal Justice Season 4. Scroll further to read the full review.

Movie Name: Criminal Justice Season 4

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: May 29, 2025

Director: Rohan Sippy

Genre: Courtroom-Thriller

Every season of the Criminal Justice Series forced people to think about the next possibility. Now first three episodes of the fourth and new season of this series have been released, which will force you to guess the murder, this time as well. If you have been a fan of the first three seasons of this series, then you will not be able to hold back from watching it and will want to spend all your time waiting for it. After three successful and entertaining seasons, Jio Hotstar's Criminal Justice is back with Season 4, which is quite strong and once again, Pankaj Tripathi's magic in the role of Madhav Mishra has worked. This time, the story is based on a family and a murder case. There are a total of 8 episodes in this season, three of which are out and now two episodes will be released every Thursday from today. Let's start with the story.

Story

Criminal Justice Season 4 returns with a family story that is intertwined with the layers of love, betrayal, mental health and murder mystery. The season begins with Dr. Raj Nagpal (Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub), who is a successful surgeon but is facing a rift in his relationship with his wife Anju (Surveen Chawla). Their daughter Ira suffers from Asperger's and is cared for by a nurse, Roshni (Asha Negi). Everything seems normal, but the story takes a turn when Roshni is mysteriously murdered one morning and Raj is made the prime accused in the murder. As the audience tries to recover from this shock, the story gets more exciting. Soon after, Anju is also arrested. The case gets deeper and the layers of truth are slowly revealed, which will give you goosebumps.

Pankaj Tripathi aka Madhav Mishra, once again takes charge of the case with his simple but sharp wit. This time he comes with his new law firm, 'Madhav Mishra & Associates'. His character not only gets to the bottom of the case but also leaves no stone unturned to make the audience laugh with his style and comic timing. His wife Ratna is also seen helping him in his work this time and the domestic scenes of both of them give a light touch to the series.

Direction and writing

The grip of the thrill remains till the end, that is, the suspense remains till the climax. The team of writers and directors has once again proved how to maintain the suspense till the end. There is a new twist in the courtroom scenes every time, which keeps the audience glued to their seats. At times, you will even jump out of the chair. Although the story seems a bit stretched at instances, but the climax is so strong that you can ignore that small flaw. This time the story is not just a murder mystery, but it also highlights how mental health, family relationships and lack of communication can turn into a deep crisis.

Acting

Pankaj Tripathi is the soul of the series this time too, but there are many other brilliant actors in this series to compete with him. With his effortless acting, he once again proves that no one can play the character of Madhav Mishra better than him. Apart from being a serious lawyer, he also looks strong as a family man. The way he brings out the hidden layers is very interesting to watch. Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub is the second big face in this show and whenever he has been seen on screen before, he has always justified his work. This time he has appeared as a troubled husband and father and his performance is strong this time too. Whenever he comes on screen, you will want to watch him without blinking.

Surveen Chawla's character is also very important. She is the lead actress of the show. Although she has been seen in such a role for the first time, she has brought life to the show with her work. Asha Negi, who appeared in the role of a caretaker, is no less. Her role is a little small, but she also deserves praise. Mita Vashisht and Shweta Basu Prasad's work is also very good and they have impressed with their acting, which gives depth to the courtroom drama. Barkha Singh, Khushboo Atre and Khushi Bhardwaj have also done a good job.

Verdict

If you have watched the first three seasons of Criminal Justice, then missing the fourth season would be a mistake for you. Suspense, brilliant acting, deep emotional connection and courtroom drama, everything has been served brilliantly in this season. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter once again proves why this series is one of the best legal dramas in India. Pankaj Tripathi's series rightly deserves 3.5 stars.

