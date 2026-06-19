Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All style, little substance, and a love triangle that runs out of fizz

Movie Name: Cocktail 2

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Director: Homi Adjania

Genre: Romantic comedy

When Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, was released in 2012, Bollywood served audiences a drink they didn't know they needed. Sure, love triangles weren't exactly a new recipe, but Homi Adajania mixed them with heartbreak, chaos and just the right amount of urban cool to create something that felt years ahead of its time. And then there was Deepika's Veronica - wild, vulnerable and effortlessly iconic - the role that changed the trajectory of her career.

Fourteen years later, someone at Bollywood HQ clearly decided it was time for another round. Enter Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, with yet another "two women, one man, many tears" setup. The ingredients are familiar, the glasses are full, but is this cocktail shaken to perfection or simply stirred into a predictable mess? Let's find out.

Cocktail 2: The story

Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are college sweethearts. After 16-odd years of staying together, they decide to take a trip to Sicily. There, they meet Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya’s friend, whom they haven’t met in 10 years. Suddenly, Diya starts doubting her happy relationship and entrusts her super-hot friend, whom she hasn’t met in a decade, to lead her boyfriend on.

Ally, who is repeatedly labelled a 'narbhakshi' in the film, tries to knock some sense into Diya, but by then Diya has already made up her mind - as she always does. She pushes Kunal away with her erratic behaviour, leaving just enough room for Ally to step in. And then comes the inevitable twist: Ally falls for Kunal too. What follows is a full-blown tug-of-war between the two women, with Kunal as the prize nobody stops to question.

Ally goes all out to sabotage her best friend's wedding, often seeming more invested in it than the bride and groom themselves. She does everything she can to drive a wedge between the couple in a bid to win the man. In the process, Cocktail 2 seems determined to debunk every social media slogan about "sisters before misters." Sigh! Who wins the trophy, err, the man in the end, decides the climax of the film.

Cocktail 2: Performances

Cocktail 2, led by Kriti Sanon, proves that she is the personification of glam in every frame. Her dresses, her outfits, her hair, and her accessories have been meticulously chosen and tailored in each frame of the film. Kriti is believable as Ally, but not much as a character. Her golden hair, golden girl looks, and hotness compensate for the weak script. She truly has the meatiest part of the film. Ciao Bella!

Shahid Kapoor as Kunal doesn’t have much to offer, in all honesty. He is just a trophy for the two women in the film. His girlfriend Diya doubts his goodness, and for the second woman, Ally, he is just a prize that is meant to be won. There is little room for character development and you would view him either through the Mr Goody-Two-Shoes lens of Diya or the passionate eyes of Ally. The movie doesn’t give you enough space to view him for who he is. He only has the last 10-15 minutes to his credit towards the climax, and Shahid, the performer that he is, makes the most of the freedom his character finally gets.

Rashmika Mandanna has been severely underused in the film. Her clothes are bland, as is her Hindi dialect and screen presence. In most of the segments, her character is shown as a person who is toiling hard to ensure her friend, “jo itni bhi acchi dost nahi hain”, doesn’t steal her man from him. Instead of doubting her green forest man, she should have ousted her friend from her life instead. Sadly, the realisation never dawns.

Cocktail 2: Music and Dialogues

Music is one of the few saving graces of Cocktail 2. From Mashooqa and Vallah to Tujhko, the film's soundtrack is genuinely impressive and easily among its strongest assets. And if you've been busy hating on Tum Hi Ho Bandhu 2.0, fret not - you'll barely notice its presence in the film because it's used so briefly. More importantly, the makers thankfully resisted the urge to turn it into yet another overproduced remix, letting the iconic track exist in relative peace without unnecessary tampering. Thank God for small mercies.

Though there is not much left to comment on in the dialogues, the makers kept them simple, modern, and highly relatable. But our favourite dialogue has to be: “Pyaar fati hui T-shirt hoti hain jispe hum chayn se sote hain (Love is like a torn T-shirt that you comfortably sleep in)”. Also, in the same breath, Kunal calls Ally “aankhon hi chamak” - in front of his would-be, already insecure wife. So yeah.

Cocktail 2: Direction

Homi Adjania, who directed Cocktail in 2012, has helmed the sequel too. His style of filmmaking is modern and taps into the flavour of the season. While Cocktail 2 might not be his worst film, we definitely expected a better blend.

The characters seemed underdeveloped and unripe, as if a teaspoon of salt would have saved the drink. But sometimes, all you need is a teaspoon for perfection. And a teaspoon could be a lot.

Cocktail 2: What works and what doesn’t

Cocktail 2 will temporarily make you believe that the world is beautiful and that all you need to do is drain your savings account, book that dream holiday, and forget what happens there. But don't get too comfortable - it soon yanks you back to reality, the very reality most of us are trying to escape.

Also, if you're a Kriti Sanon fan, you'll have a great time watching her on screen - and perhaps an even better time admiring her stylist's work. There are moments that genuinely stand out, like when Ally offers a random stranger a hug and her eyes well up with tears in return. It's overwhelming and underwhelming at the same time. Why? Because if this were Veronica, we'd understand where those emotions were coming from. Beneath the glamour and bravado was a deeply broken woman, scarred by her relationship with her parents. There was context.

With Ally, however, we're left guessing. Why did she cry? What is she carrying within her? The film never bothers to tell us. It is far too busy obsessing over its central trio and their very real, very first-world problems to flesh out the people it's asking us to root for.

The screenplay wants everything to look rosy and larger than life, but at some point, it all becomes too much. Every frame is overflowing with sass, heartbreak, romance, longing and passion, all competing for attention at once. And as they say, too much of anything is rarely a good thing.

Cocktail 2: The final verdict

Some cocktails get better with age. Some are best enjoyed just once. Cocktail 2 desperately wants to bottle the magic of its predecessor, but somewhere between the designer wardrobes, exotic holidays, emotional meltdowns and recycled relationship drama, it forgets what made the original so intoxicating in the first place. It looks expensive, sounds great and serves up enough glamour to fill your Instagram feed, but once the buzz wears off, you're left wondering what exactly you just consumed.

It's the kind of cocktail that goes down easy but leaves behind an oddly forgettable aftertaste. Not quite a disaster, not quite a delight - just a drink that could've used a lot less garnish and a little more soul.

2 out of 5 stars for Cocktail 2.

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