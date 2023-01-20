Chhatriwali Movie Review: Rakul Preet, Sumeet Vyas starrer finds balance between family drama and its message

Chhatriwali stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Chhatriwali

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: JAN 20, 2023

JAN 20, 2023 Director: Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Chhatriwali Movie Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer film on sex education isn't unlike the ones that have preceded it but still manages to find its place in the list of titles that do not dilute the message in an attempt to be humourous at the stake of a serious subject. Chhatriwali starts off on a wobbly footing but makes up for its shortcomings in the second half. The story progression goes down a predictable path but that is where the cast steps in and balances the monotony with a splash of relatable humour and solid drama. It is a one-time watch with a message that needs to be put across more often.

In Chhatriwali, Rakul Preet Singh plays the girl next door Sanya, who, for the lack of job opportunities in her small town, ends up working as a quality control head at a local condom factory. However, fearing society and how it sees sex as a taboo subject, she hides her profession from her family and her husband Rishi (Sumeet Vyas). It would not be difficult to guess how the film will turn out to be from here. The strength is not the storyline but how the performances bring together this rather predictable plot to hit home.

The film creates the milieu of a small town and its conservative residents perfectly. A mom who bets in her free time and hopes to change her fortune, a condom factory owner who is finding it hard to survive in the market, a biology teacher who refrains from imparting sex education to children because he is too 'religious' and a wife who is bearing the brunt of her husband's ignorance are all characters you have come across before. However, since the casting is right, each actor is able to impart a fresh flavour to the potpourri of emotions that Chhatriwali is.

Initially, it has a difficult time finding a firm footing. To acquaint the viewers with its subject, there are several attempts made at innuendo-laced comedy. However, the jokes don't seem to land. In fact, humour isn't the strongest suit of the film, drama is. When the story becomes aware of this, it starts to intrigue the viewers. Rajesh Tailang as Rajan, a hardened patriarch, anchors the film in the second half and gives it depth. Rakesh Bedi as a store owner, who is on his own crusade to stop men from using condoms, is another character that stands out. Both Bedi and Tailang have the best scenes in the movie and they deliver on every count.

While most films on sex education may not be for family viewing, Chhatriwali is. Even in its humour, it refrains from going over board and manages to practice restraint. It should be streamed this weekend and will surely leave you with lingering thoughts on the importance of sex education among children. The direction from Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar is mature enough to handle the subject. As for the music, it does not stand out but complements the story flow and emotions.

Rakul Preet and Sumeet's chemistry is fresh and their banter as a newlywed couple evokes laughter. Their relationship forms the core of the movie and both actors shoulder their portions well, both individually and as an on-screen couple. In times when storytelling sensibilities are trumped by larger-than-life characters and similar subjects, Chhatriwali stays true to its simplicity and delivers its message without being preachy or taking itself too seriously.