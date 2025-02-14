Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal shines in the story of betrayal, sacrifice and passion

Read Chhaava Movie Review Here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Chhaava

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024 Director: Laxman Utekar

Genre: Period Drama

Chhaava is the unheard story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, headed by Vicky Kaushal. The film successfully shows the courage, struggle and legacy of the brave Maratha warrior in an epic way. Kaushal is accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai in the period drama, while Akshaye Khanna as the dangerous Aurangzeb adds more strength to the story. A mix of action, emotions and historical grandeur, this fast-paced story keeps you hooked from beginning to end. Read the full review to learn about valour and sacrifice, along with the pain of betrayal that comes along in the constant search for freedom.

Story

The story begins in January 1681, when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb receives the news of the death of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Mughal emperor breathes a sigh of relief upon receiving this news and thinks that now he will easily capture the Maratha empire of Deccan. However, he fails to realise the power of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alias Chhaava. Amid all this, Chhaava attacks Burhanpur and defeats the Mughals. For the unversed, Burhanpur was the most valuable city of the Mughals in that era. Celebrating this victory, Chhaava warns Aurangzeb not to cast his evil eye on Deccan.

After this defeat, Aurangzeb gets furious and in anger, vows to end the Maratha empire and establish the Mughal empire. He also vows to capture Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On the other hand, Sambhaji makes strategies with his army to deal with and defeat the Mughal army. Along with several interesting twists, you get to see Chhaava's bond with Yesubai.

Writing and Direction

Director Laxman Utekar is known for directing films like Mimi, Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The filmmaker, who raises social issues with light comedy, has chosen a completely different genre this time. Leaving fiction behind, he has given importance to the historical story and gets full marks for it. The director deserves praise for telling the story of a great king epically. He leaves no stone unturned in showing several emotions like bravery, sacrifice and valour. Thanks to the director's vision, the audience will connect with the story from the very first frame. The period drama has been written in a dynamic, attractive and entertaining way. The cinematography also deserves applause. AR Rahman's music fits perfectly at every turn in the film, and his songs keep the story balanced. There is only one drawback and that is some jump cuts, which you would not expect. These jump cuts disconnect in between and also spoil the flow of the story. However, the film is anything but boring or abrupt.

Acting

There is no doubt in saying that Vicky Kaushal is improving his acting skills with every passing film while taking over the world with his skills in the debut film Masan. With Chhaava, the actor brings Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life with his top-class acting. From impressive dialogue delivery to small details like walking in a certain way and carrying the entourage perfectly, the actor has left a mark in every field of acting. This can be counted among the best performances of Vicky Kaushal's career. Rashmika looks beautiful as Yesubai. Her presence in the film is like a gust of light wind. Senior actor Akshaye Khanna is excellent as the cruel Aurangzeb. He also brings life into this character and it's hard to imagine anyone else in this role. Supporting actors Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Diana Penty prove to be perfect selections in their respective roles. The casting director of this film deserves brownie points.

Verdict

Chhaava is a great film, to understand its grandeur one should watch it in theatres only. The minor mistakes in the film can be easily ignored and this film will prove to be a treat for Vicky Kaushal's fans. We are giving this period drama film 3.5 stars out of 5.