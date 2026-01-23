Cheekatilo Movie Review: Sobhita Dhulipala leads an intense cat-and-mouse chase against a serial killer Cheekatilo, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, released on Prime Video. Is the Telugu film worth your weekend watch? Here's the full review.

Movie Name: Cheekatilo

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Jan 23, 2026

Director: Sharan Koppisetty

Genre: Crime thriller

A flower garland, ankle bells, and signs of sexual assault at the crime scene. A series of murders linked by a pattern. Sounds like the work of a serial killer, right? Prime Video film Cheekatilo, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, is a gripping crime thriller that follows a crime journalist who is determined to tell real-life crime stories. In the process, she finds out a disturbing truth behind a serial rapist who is still on the loose.

Cheekatilo: Plot Summary

The film opens in 1999 in the village of Rajachandrapuram, where an MRO officer makes a disturbing proposition to a woman dancer, hinting at exploitation. Soon after, the dancer is sexually assaulted and later found in a horrifying condition. When another woman attempts to file a complaint, the police refuses to listen and asks them to leave the village. The story then shifts to the present day. Sandhya (Sobhita Dhulipala) wakes up frightened inside a theatre, revealing the sequence as a haunting dream from her past that continues to affect her.

The movie revolves around Sandhya, a crime anchor working for a reputed TV channel in Telangana. The story begins when, while reading the script of a news show, Sandhya realises that the script has been changed by the editor. She questions the news producer, saying it was not the script she had prepared, which leads to an argument with her boss.

Later, while discussing the incident with her intern, Bobby and her boyfriend, the former suggests her to start a podcast where she can independently tell true crime stories without editorial pressure.

Cheekatilo, which starts as a normal story, soon takes a dramatic turn when Sandhya and her boyfriend discover that Bobby and her boyfriend have been murdered in her apartment under suspicious circumstances. It is also revealed that Bobby was raped before being murdered.

The police begin their investigation, but Sandhya, being a crime journalist herself, grows curious about the case. She helps the police and gives them an important clue: Bobby’s missing necklace. Later, it is revealed that a watchman had stolen it, making him a suspect in the case.

As the number of murders rises, the case becomes a matter of national interest. Will Sandhya manage to expose the killer? Will she be harmed during the investigation? And what is the reason behind the patterned murders of women? That forms the crux of the story.

Cheekatilo: Performances

Sobhita Dhulipala delivers a solid performance as Sandhya. She portrays a fierce, determined journalist who is willing to risk everything in order to find the truth. The film largely rests on her shoulders, and she carries it with confidence.

The supporting cast, including Chaitanya Krishna, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Thiruveer P, and Jordar Sujatha, does a decent job. The actors playing politicians and police officers fit their roles well and make the story feel believable.

Cheekatilo: Writing, Direction and Technical Aspects

The writers of the film manage to keep the story engaging, with several shocking and edge-of-the-seat moments, though it loses grip in some areas. Sharan Koppisetty’s direction is well executed, though the film loses momentum at certain points.

The music for the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala. It largely works as the film's eerie and suspenseful background score effectively adds a sense of fear. The cinematography by Mallikarjun also stands out, especially in the travel sequences and village landscapes, which look convincing.

However, the VFX does not work effectively. In some scenes, the poor-quality visual effects are clearly noticeable, which is disappointing and affects the overall viewing experience.

Cheekatilo: Verdict

If you enjoy crime thrillers, Cheekatilo can be a decent watch. Like Ratsasan, it tries to explain the killer’s actions by showing his troubled past, while keeping the mystery alive until the end. Sobhita Dhulipala is the backbone of the film and delivers a strong performance. Despite its flaws, the film has enough suspense to interest fans of the genre. It's 3 out of 5 for Cheekatilo.

