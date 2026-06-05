Brown Series Review: Karisma Kapoor shines in dark thriller weighed down by sluggish narrative

Movie Name: Brown

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Director: Abhinay Deo

Genre: Psychological thriller

Kolkata has often been portrayed on screen through its iconic yellow taxis, the grandeur of Victoria Memorial at sunset, the vibrancy of Durga Puja, and the lively conversations over cups of tea. However, director Abhinay Deo’s seven-episode web series Brown, streaming on ZEE5, presents a very different side of the city. This Kolkata is cold, bleak, drenched in incessant rain, and wrapped in an unsettling silence. It is a silence that does not soothe but rather instils fear. Based on Abheek Barua’s acclaimed novel City of Death, the series opens with a chilling murder. Filled with traumatised and emotionally fractured characters, it explores how people who have been broken from within attempt to hold themselves together.

Brown: Story

The story begins with the brutal murder of Ahana Jaiswal, the daughter of a wealthy and influential businessman, portrayed by Ajinkya Deo. Ahana’s headless body is discovered inside her lavish home, sending shockwaves through Kolkata’s high society. Under immense pressure from her powerful father and relentless media scrutiny, the police are tasked with solving the case as quickly as possible.

The investigation is handed to DCP Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor). Once a highly capable officer, Rita has spent years under suspension following the death of her husband. Consumed by grief, she has descended into alcoholism and self-destruction. Her mornings begin with coffee, cigarettes, and regret. The system assigns her the case largely in the hope that she will fail, allowing the matter to be conveniently buried.

Partnering Rita is Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a man haunted by his own tragedy and the survivor’s guilt of losing his wife. As these two emotionally shattered officers delve deeper into the investigation, they find themselves navigating Kolkata’s dark underbelly and the secrets of its powerful elite. Matters become more complicated when another murder takes place in a strikingly similar fashion. It soon becomes apparent that they are dealing not with an ordinary criminal but a calculating serial killer who believes himself to be carrying out a divine mission. Whether Rita can overcome her addiction, battle a corrupt system, and catch the murderer forms the crux of the series.

Performances

The greatest strength, and arguably the only consistently compelling aspect of Brown, is its cast, particularly Karisma Kapoor. Audiences who remember her glamorous performances in films such as Coolie No. 1 and Raja Hindustani may find this transformation startling. Stripped of glamour, with a weary face etched by sorrow, constantly smoking and drowning her pain in alcohol, Karisma delivers what may well be one of the finest performances of her career. She embraces Rita Brown’s flaws and abrasiveness with remarkable honesty. Rather than seeing a star on screen, viewers see a deeply wounded woman struggling to survive. It is a performance that is both understated and affecting.

Surya Sharma provides strong support as Inspector Arjun Sinha. His portrayal of grief, anger and emotional turmoil is measured and convincing. Soni Razdan is effective as Rita’s concerned mother, while Ajinkya Deo brings authority and nuance to the role of the influential businessman.

The most memorable cameo belongs to veteran actress Helen, who plays Rita’s aunt Bertha. Her introduction is wonderfully eccentric, as she prepares for the funeral of her own amputated leg, which was removed due to complications from diabetes. Aryan Bhowmik, as Ahana’s musician boyfriend, contributes effectively to the suspense, while the supporting cast, including the forensic team, adds authenticity and local flavour to the narrative.

Brown: Direction and technical aspects

Abhinay Deo deserves praise for crafting a neo-noir thriller with a distinctly dark and sombre visual identity. Amogh Deshpande’s cinematography is undoubtedly one of the show’s strongest assets. Kolkata is captured through shades of grey, black and blue, with rain-soaked streets, dimly lit interiors and damp walls creating an atmosphere of suffocating gloom. The use of background music and silence helps establish a sense of unease from the very first frame. Yet the series is ultimately undermined by its sluggish screenplay.

The creators devote far more attention to the emotional suffering and psychological struggles of the characters than to the mystery itself. When nearly every character is burdened by trauma, depression or personal loss, it becomes difficult for viewers to connect with any one of them on a deeper emotional level.

The pacing is painfully slow. What could have been delivered as a sharp and engaging two-hour film is stretched into seven episodes, resulting in long stretches where the narrative appears to move in circles. Several middle episodes feel repetitive, making the viewing experience increasingly tedious. Additionally, talented performers such as Soni Razdan and Helen are given far too little screen time. The biggest disappointment, however, is the climax. It is largely predictable and lacks the shocking impact one expects from a gripping murder mystery.

Watch the movie trailer here:

Brown: Verdict

Brown is a series that appears stylish, atmospheric and promising on the surface, but beneath its impressive exterior lies a fairly conventional and underwhelming story. If you are interested in seeing Karisma Kapoor in a completely different avatar, stripped of glamour and delivering a genuinely powerful performance, the series is worth watching. The dark reimagining of Kolkata and the impressive cinematography are also notable strengths.

However, viewers looking for a fast-paced murder mystery filled with unexpected twists and edge-of-the-seat suspense may find Brown a rather exhausting experience. Despite its strong performances and striking visual style, the sluggish pacing and predictable resolution prevent it from reaching its full potential.

Despite its flaws, Brown deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Bandar Movie Review: Bobby Deol delivers his career best in Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting drama

Latest Entertainment News