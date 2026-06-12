Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review: Unarmed nurses became shields, Kangana Ranaut revives forgotten chapter from 26/11 attack

Movie Name: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Director: Manoj Tapadia

Genre: Drama-thriller

Every Friday, cinemas welcome a fresh set of stories. While last week's releases focused largely on serious social issues such as consent, this Friday, filmmakers have turned our attention towards historical events that changed our country forever. In that spirit, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata has arrived on the big screen. Whenever a film is made about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the horrifying scenes of the Taj Hotel, Nariman House, or CST Station usually come to mind. However, this film takes us to a lesser-known part of that dreadful night, one that is rarely discussed. Director Manoj Tapadia has chosen to tell not the story of armed personnel, but of nurses in white uniforms who fought to save lives. Let us find out whether the film succeeds in touching the audience's hearts.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata: A quiet and measured beginning

The film opens in a remarkably calm and ordinary manner. The director does not attempt to shock the audience with screams, explosions, or chaos from the very first frame, which proves to be a wise decision. Instead, the story gradually introduces its characters and surroundings. This is not a big-budget action thriller that begins with an immediate villainous entry. Rather, it acquaints viewers with the everyday life of a government hospital in Mumbai.

The opening scenes depict the familiar silence of hospital corridors, the crowd of relatives and carers, and conversations among the nurses. There is an unusual sense of stillness in the atmosphere, making it impossible to imagine the catastrophe that is about to unfold within a few hours. This restrained and spoiler-free introduction gives the audience ample opportunity to connect with the story.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata: Story and Screenplay

The film is primarily set around Mumbai’s renowned Cama Hospital. At the centre of the story is nurse Geeta Madhav (Kangana Ranaut), a character inspired by the real-life courageous nurse Anjali Kulthe. Geeta, along with her fellow nurses Sheila (Girija Oak Godbole) and Babita (Smita Tambe), carries out her duties with complete dedication.

The first half of the film presents two different families in the nurses’ lives, one made up of patients lying in hospital beds, and the other of loved ones waiting for them to return home after their shifts. The turning point arrives when reports begin emerging of shootings in different parts of the city, including the Taj Hotel and the railway station. Initially, the hospital staff believe it to be a minor incident, but soon two ruthless terrorists enter the ageing walls of Cama Hospital.

What follows is a chilling period of fear, darkness, and nerve-racking tension, as these unarmed nurses and hospital staff confront death itself in an effort to protect their patients. Ritesh Shah’s screenplay attempts to recreate the events of that horrific night moment by moment on screen.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata: Manoj Tapadia’s Direction and Ayan Sil's Cinematography

Director Manoj Tapadia deserves praise for handling such a sensitive subject with a grounded and realistic approach. Rather than turning the film into a loud patriotic drama, he focuses on human emotions and resilience. His direction is at its strongest when he uses the hospital corridors to convey a sense of hidden terror.

This is where cinematographer Ayan Sil’s work truly shines. His camera moves through the narrow passages, staircases, and dimly lit wards of Cama Hospital in such a way that viewers feel as though they are part of the terrifying situation themselves. When the terrorists enter the hospital in the second half, the camera movement and scene composition create a palpable sense of anxiety.

The director also portrays the everyday struggles of the hospital and the lives of the nurses’ middle-class Marathi families with notable simplicity and authenticity.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata: Performances

On the acting front, the film is not carried solely by one superstar, and that is one of its greatest strengths. Kangana Ranaut delivers a restrained and serious performance as Geeta Madhav. Unlike some of her earlier roles, she does not attempt to become a larger-than-life cinematic hero. Instead, she appears as an ordinary woman, frightened, yet steadfast in the face of duty.

Although her Marathi accent occasionally feels slightly forced and awkward, the silence in her eyes and her facial expressions compensate for that shortcoming. It can be said that Kangana has returned to the form audiences admired years ago, once again proving that she is a highly accomplished actress.

The real heart of the film, however, lies in its supporting cast. Girija Oak Godbole and Smita Tambe are excellent as fellow nurses. Their conversations and the moments where they comfort one another through nothing more than a glance during times of crisis feel remarkably genuine. Isha Day, veteran actress Suhita Thatte, and Rasika Agashe also bring life to their smaller roles.

It is refreshing to see that despite Kangana’s star power, the filmmakers have given ample space to the supporting cast, allowing the story to become not the tale of a single individual but a celebration of collective courage.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata: Where does the film fall short?

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata could have been an outstanding film, but it does have a few shortcomings.

The film’s biggest weakness is its music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar. In scenes that should have relied on tension and emotional gravity, the background score is often excessively loud and overtly heroic. At times, it feels as though the filmmakers are trying too hard to evoke patriotic fervour, even though the inherent drama of the story is powerful enough on its own. This overbearing score occasionally diminishes the impact of otherwise serious scenes.

In addition, the final thirty minutes attempt to pack too many elements into the narrative. The pacing becomes uneven, particularly when the story shifts away from the hospital tension towards flashbacks and emotional interludes. The sharpness and momentum evident at the beginning of the second half begin to loosen as the climax approaches.

As a result, the emotional impact that should have struck viewers most strongly at the end is somewhat diluted. Nevertheless, the film’s concluding moments are powerful enough to compensate for many of these weaknesses.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata: Verdict

In summary, Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata is a sincere and respectful tribute to the unsung heroes of the 26/11 attacks who were largely overlooked in the pages of history. The film reminds us that in times of crisis, it is not only those carrying weapons who protect the nation, but also the nurses who stand beside their patients and care for them under the most dangerous circumstances.

Despite its technical flaws and occasionally misguided musical choices, the strong performances and the honesty of its storytelling make it worth watching. If you would like to revisit that harrowing night in history from a fresh and deeply human perspective, this film is certainly worth seeing once.

And hence, the film deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars.

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