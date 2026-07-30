Bhai Tera Star Hai Review: Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM's energetic act gets lost in a weak comedy of errors

Movie Name: Bhai Tera Star Hai

Critics Rating: 1.5/5

Release Date: July 30, 2026

Director: Vivek B Agrawal

Genre: Comedy

Films based on events unfolding over a single night have always been fascinating for both audiences and filmmakers. The limited timeframe, the ticking clock and endless possibilities can add tremendous excitement and comedy to even a simple story. Bhai Tera Star Hai attempts to make the most of this genre. Raghav Juyal, who made a name for himself as a dancer and reality show performer before venturing into acting, takes on his first major film as a solo lead.

The film's basic idea is reminiscent of the beloved Priyadarshan and Govinda-style chaotic and madcap comedies of the 1990s, where a series of misunderstandings eventually turns into a massive comedy of errors. On paper, the plot has all the ingredients for an entertaining slapstick comedy. Unfortunately, once it reaches the screen, the film gets buried under its own weight. Its nearly one-hour-45-minute runtime feels less entertaining and more like an exhausting dream that refuses to end.

Bhai Tera Star Hai: What is the story and plot about?

The film begins in the cold of London, where a young man named Ajay Singh (Raghav Juyal) is struggling to make it big. Ajay considers himself the next Bollywood superstar, although his only real talents are unlimited overconfidence and childish antics. Always looking for shortcuts to make it big and get rich quickly, Ajay gets caught up in cricket betting and ends up losing £10,000 to Fatty (Sanjay Kapoor), the ruthless and reckless owner of a London club.

Fatty gives Ajay an ultimatum: if he does not return his money before sunrise, the consequences will be severe. Now, Ajay has just one night to save his life and reputation. What follows is a long chain of lies and a mad rush across London. To arrange the money, Ajay turns to his sister Natasha (Parvathy Omanakuttan), who is trying to enjoy a peaceful evening with her new millionaire boyfriend. However, Natasha’s life is already being disrupted by her eccentric and possessive ex-boyfriend Sid (Vivaan Bhathena), who shows up uninvited and creates chaos.

Meanwhile, Ajay's girlfriend Roshni (Niharika NM), who happens to be Sid’s sister, also gets caught up in the mess while trying to help Ajay out of his foolish predicament. The game of asking for money, lying, hiding things from one another and repaying debts gradually turns into a complicated mess. Every character is hiding something from someone else, and everyone desperately needs money.

The climax is designed like a classic comedy of errors, with all the characters eventually gathering under one roof with only half the information. This leads to a noisy whirlwind of misunderstandings and chaos.

Bhai Tera Star Hai: Direction and technical aspects

Director and co-writer Vivek B Agrawal, along with Sudipto Sarkar, has created a screenplay that loses its direction within the first few minutes. The success of films set over a single night depends on how tightly paced they are and how effectively the punchlines land. Unfortunately, the direction here lacks control. The film fails to maintain its pace and repeatedly relies on similar situational gags.

On the technical front, some portions of the film look good. The cinematography captures London’s nights, brightly lit streets and club culture beautifully. The visual tone and production design are colourful and lively, which suits a commercial comedy. However, the film falls badly short in the editing department. A tighter edit, with unnecessary scenes trimmed, could have improved its pace. Considering the film is only 1 hour and 45 minutes long, it might have been better off as a short film!

As for the music, Amit Trivedi’s soundtrack is average. The songs have some energy, but instead of adding to the flow of the story, they interrupt it. Most surprisingly, two songs are inserted one after another immediately after the end credits without any real reason, testing the audience’s patience. The background score also makes excessive use of viral sound effects popular on Instagram Reels. While this may seem slightly different at first, it soon becomes irritating.

Bhai Tera Star Hai: Acting and characters

The biggest disappointment of the film is that it had a talented star cast, but none of the actors has been used properly. Raghav has put all his energy into his character. There is no questioning his comic timing or physical agility. In several scenes, his overconfidence and absurdity bring a smile to your face, but because of the weak screenplay, his over-enthusiastic energy often turns into overacting. If the writing had shown a little more restraint and allowed for some pauses, Ajay’s character could have connected with the audience.

In this entire chaotic film, if there is one character who feels the most balanced and sensible, it is Parvathy’s. She plays Natasha with considerable maturity. Her performance, as she tries to balance her self-obsessed brother and clingy ex-boyfriend, comes as a welcome relief.

Niharika NM, who is making her transition from the digital world to Bollywood, gets a few funny one-liners. Her comic timing feels fresh, but her dialogue delivery is extremely average and half-hearted. Her character also lacks considerable depth.

Sanjay Kapoor tries to portray Fatty as a loud club owner, but weak dialogues leave him doing little more than shouting. Neeki Walia also gives her limited screen time her best, but there is not much for her to do. Vivaan Bhathena tries to keep his character somewhat restrained, although his storyline is quite absurd. Barkha Singh looks beautiful on screen, but her character has been completely overlooked. Despite being a seasoned and excellent actor, Chandan Roy Sanyal is completely wasted in the film. He has merely been given the task of running around and screaming loudly, which is extremely disappointing.

Bhai Tera Star Hai: What doesn't work?

The film's biggest failure is its screenplay. The tightness that a story set over a single night requires is missing. New characters keep getting added every 10 minutes, causing the main plot to lose its way. Instead of using situations and dialogues to create comedy, the film simply turns up the volume. The shouting, lunging at one another, and repetitive jokes completely fail to make you laugh.

Cringeworthy and stale one-liners such as ‘Tujhmein Kajol nahi, jhol hai’ give you a headache instead of making you laugh. The jokes feel so artificial that they do not match the nature of the characters. Although a big comedy-of-errors setup is created towards the end, by then the audience is so exhausted that the climax fails to make much of an impact.

Bhai Tera Star Hai: The final verdict

Bhai Tera Star Hai joins the list of films that had a great plot, an energetic lead actor and an unusual backdrop, but completely went off track due to poor writing. Raghav Juyal is undoubtedly a talented performer and has what it takes to headline a film on his own, but this film fails to do justice to his talent.

Set against an NRI backdrop in London, the story neither manages to explore cultural nuances nor delivers a memorable comedy experience. If you are a huge Raghav Juyal fan and enjoy watching loud situational comedies without thinking too much, you may be able to tolerate it. Otherwise, this is an endless night that offers little beyond exhaustion and disappointment. Instead of heading to the cinema, skipping this night would be the better choice.

Also Read:

Raghav Juyal plays a 'delusional actor' in Bhai Tera Star Hai, teams up with Niharika NM | Trailer

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