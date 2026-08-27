Babita Singh Reporting Review: Nimisha Sajayan delivers as a determined cop, Barun Sobti adds depth

Movie Name: Babita Singh Reporting

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: August 28, 2026

Director: Ambika Pandit

Genre: Drama

Women in uniform have taken on several responsibilities for the country and their families while dealing with professional duties, personal struggles and the constant battle to prove themselves. As a result, female police characters have often left a lasting impression on audiences.

In Babita Singh Reporting, Nimisha Sajayan steps into the role of Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh and wins hearts. The film brings a new cop into the spotlight. Babita's character combines professional challenges with personal conflicts, making the project particularly interesting. The film has all the elements of an engaging crime drama, especially with a strong female protagonist at its centre. Nimisha Sajayan's impressive performance makes the film even more engaging. Babita is the heart of the story and a character that is difficult to ignore.

Babita Singh Reporting: The Story

Babita Singh Reporting begins with Babita Singh, lovingly called Baby, trying to get leave from her senior officer, played by Rajesh Kumar. She records a video of her senior officer arriving at the police station on his bike, hoping that this small favour will help get her leave approved so she can visit her in-laws.

However, her senior asks her to tell a lie. This eventually leads to her being suspended for two weeks, allowing her to go to her in-laws' home. Babita agrees to the compromise and is subsequently suspended from her job. Interestingly, this difficult phase brings her back to her childhood friend Bansi, played by Barun Sobti. But their reunion takes a tragic turn when Bansi dies under suspicious circumstances.

What makes the story more interesting is Babita's determination to uncover the truth despite having very little support. Her husband and family try to stop her, but she refuses to give up the investigation. The case soon becomes deeply personal for Babita. Her fight for justice turns into an emotional journey. Towards the end, it is revealed that the killer is someone close to her. The story then shows what happens once the truth comes out. This captures the central idea of the film, where Babita's professional instincts clash with a case that is extremely close to her heart.

Babita Singh Reporting: Cast and Performances

Nimisha Sajayan is the strongest part of Babita Singh Reporting as ASI Babita Singh. She fits perfectly into the role of a determined police officer and effectively portrays Babita's responsibilities as a wife, friend and police officer. Her performance brings depth to the character, particularly during the emotional and investigative moments. Nimisha is a well-known Indian actor recognised for her powerful performances in Malayalam cinema. With this role, she once again proves her acting abilities.

As Babita Singh's husband, Sharad Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar delivers a good performance as a supportive husband. He fits well into the character, although in some scenes his performance gets overshadowed by Nimisha Sajayan's strong screen presence.

Rajesh Kumar plays SI Sethi, a selfish and opportunistic police officer who is more concerned about his career growth. His portrayal of a corrupt cop feels convincing and suits the character.

Naval Shukla delivers a sincere performance as a responsible and honest Station House Officer, or SHO. His restrained acting works well for the character and makes the audience trust him as a police officer.

Barun Sobti has limited screen time as Bansi Saini, but he leaves a strong impression. Despite appearing in only a few scenes, his character plays an important role in taking the investigation forward and bringing a new twist to the story.

As Babita Singh's mother-in-law, Sunita Rajwar plays a character that represents the familiar image of a traditional mother-in-law often seen in Indian households. She brings her usual ease and natural acting to the role and makes the character believable.

Babita Singh Reporting: Direction

Directed by Ambika Pandit, Babita Singh Reporting attempts to explore the emotions of every character. Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, Anshumaan Pushkar and the rest of the cast have been given roles that fit naturally into the story.

One of the strengths of Ambika Pandit's direction is the focus on each character. Instead of making the story only about the investigation, she also explores the personal and professional life of a woman police officer. This gives Babita Singh's character greater depth.

However, there are a few shortcomings. Some scenes feel unnecessarily stretched, and there is nothing particularly new about the investigation. For instance, Babita repeatedly goes into a dense forest while searching for clues connected to her artist friend Bansi's murder, but finds nothing there. These sequences become repetitive and make the story boring.

At times, unnecessary drama also takes away from the impact of the main story. Ambika Pandit's direction works best when she focuses on Babita trying to balance her personal responsibilities as a woman with her duties as a police officer. The attempt to give importance to the supporting characters is also commendable. However, better editing and pacing could have made the film more engaging.

Babita Singh Reporting: What Works and What Doesn't

The biggest strength of Babita Singh Reporting is its focus on women empowerment, which comes through strongly in Babita Singh's character. The film presents her as a woman confidently handling two difficult roles, that of a homemaker and an ASI officer. Her character is shown as strong, determined and courageous, making her journey relatable and inspiring.

However, the editing and pace of the film feel slightly weak. Some conversations repeat the same points and emotions, making certain portions feel stretched. Instead of extending the existing subplots, the story could have benefited from giving more depth to some of its supporting characters.

The background score works well during dramatic moments and adds intensity to certain scenes. At times, however, it feels as though the score is pushing the emotions too hard instead of allowing them to develop naturally through the performances and storytelling. The story could certainly have been made better, but Babita's character remains the biggest strength of the film.

Babita Singh Reporting: The Final Verdict

Babita Singh Reporting is more than just a murder mystery. It tells the story of a brave woman trying to balance her personal and professional life while handling several responsibilities. The film highlights her courage, struggles and the challenges she faces while doing her duty. One of its biggest positives is its straightforward storytelling. It gets to the main point without adding unnecessary details, making the story easy to follow.

There are shortcomings too. Some portions feel slow and affect the overall pace. Still, strong performances and effective direction keep the film engaging until the end.

2.5/5 stars for Babita Singh Reporting.

(The movie has been reviewed by Himanshi Tiwari. She contributes to India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

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