Aspirants Season 3 Review: A Mahabharata-like clash of ideals at the heart of Naveen Kasturia's show

TVF’s popular series Aspirants has always brought a certain simplicity and realism to the screen. From the narrow lanes of Old Rajendra Nagar to the complicated realities that follow after cracking the UPSC exam, the show has consistently understood that the real story is not just about passing an exam, but about the transformation a person undergoes during that journey. After a long wait of two and a half years, Aspirants Season 3 carries forward the same emotional depth. This time, however, the conflict moves beyond books and preparation and gets entangled with power, politics and old relationships.

Aspirants Season 3: The story

Season 3 of Aspirants begins with a mysterious attack, where two masked bikers target someone. The identity of the victim remains a mystery until the end of the season. Meanwhile, the life of the central character, Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), is in turmoil. Now posted as the District Magistrate of Rampur, Abhilash’s journey is far from easy. Allegations of corruption and an inquiry initiated by Sandeep Bhaiya (Sunny Hinduja) cast a shadow over his career. The show thoughtfully explores how being in a position of power means even a small mistake or a decision from the past can make your future uncertain.

Aspirants Season 3: Mahabharata parallels and ideological conflict

A new and interesting twist in this season comes with the entry of Pawan Kumar (Jatin Goswami). Pawan, the DM of Sambal, shares a bitter past with Abhilash. The tension between them is evident from their very first scene together. In one striking dialogue, Pawan calls himself 'the Arjun of this Mahabharata', to which Abhilash calmly responds by referring to himself as 'Bhishma Pitamah'. This comparison sets the tone for the ideological and strategic battle between them throughout the series. Pawan’s character represents a student who felt marginalised due to being from a Hindi-medium background, often comparing himself to English-medium students like Abhilash.

Aspirants Season 3: What works?

One of Aspirants’ biggest strengths has always been the friendship between Abhilash, Guri and SK. However, in this season, that tripod appears unstable. SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), who was once Abhilash’s strongest pillar of support, now seems distant. Director Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish captures this emotional shift with subtlety. The show raises an important question: Does power and position slowly erode old friendships? Does the person who becomes an officer lose the individual who once stood by his friends, no matter what? Abhilash’s relationships with Guri and Dhairya also go through new challenges and emotional ups and downs.

Aspirants Season 3: Direction and screenplay

Writers Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Anurag Goswami and Anurag Ramesh Shukla highlight the class divide and language barriers within the bureaucracy in a nuanced way. Pawan Kumar’s character reflects how invisible divisions continue to exist even within the system. For Hindi-medium students, the struggle does not end with exams; even after becoming officers, they must keep proving themselves. Abhilash may not have intentionally wronged Pawan, but Pawan’s lingering insecurity and resentment repeatedly surface during administrative decisions, creating tension in the story.

Aspirants Season 3: Performances and technical aspects

Naveen Kasturia once again delivers a balanced performance as Abhilash. The dilemmas visible on his face, combined with the seriousness of an administrative officer, make his portrayal believable. Shivankit Singh Parihar (Guri) brings warmth and simplicity, while Sunny Hinduja (Sandeep Bhaiya) adds weight to the narrative. Jatin Goswami, a new addition this season, leaves a strong impression with his restrained yet impactful portrayal of Pawan.

Technically, TVF retains the grounded realism the show is known for. Music has always been the soul of the series. While previous seasons featured memorable songs like Dhaga and Bairagi, this season introduces tracks like Lamha Lamha and Zindagi Se Badi Saza Hi Nahi, which amplify the emotional impact of the scenes. The production design and background score support the sensitive tone of the story.

Aspirants Season 3: What doesn't work?

The biggest strength of Aspirants Season 3 lies in its mature writing and emotional character development, which effectively portrays the complexities that come with power. Performances by Naveen Kasturia and Jatin Goswami stand out, and songs like Lamha Lamha enhance the emotional tone. However, the season’s slower pace and some predictable moments make it feel less gripping than the first season. Popular characters like Sandeep Bhaiya and SK also receive less screen time than fans might have expected.

Aspirants Season 3: The final verdict

Overall, the third season of Aspirants focuses more on introspection than ambition. It shows that success does not simplify life; it often makes it more complicated. The five-episode season does slow down in parts, and some plot turns feel predictable. The drama is relatively subdued, with more emphasis on ideological conflict, which may make it less thrilling than earlier seasons. Still, for viewers emotionally invested in these characters, the season will not disappoint. It remains an honest attempt to explore the human side hidden within the corridors of power.

3 out of 5 stars for Aspirants Season 3.

