Aryabhatt Ka Zero Review: Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall shine in this emotional tale of hope and resilience

Movie Name: Aryabhatt Ka Zero

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Aug 7, 2026

Director: Kamal Chandra

Genre: Drama

There has always been a distinct place in Bollywood cinema for stories of struggle, failure and rising again. Whenever the big screen brings the journey of an ordinary young person falling apart and rebuilding themselves, audiences instantly connect with it. Directed by Kamal Chandra, Aryabhatta Ka Zero presents the story of a middle-class youngster weighed down by society's taunts and his own failures. Starring Himansh Kohli and Sonnalli Seygall, the film explores that phase in life when a person begins to believe they are a complete 'zero'. It is not merely the story of a UPSC aspirant's journey, but also the battle of a son trying to earn his father's respect and an individual striving to rediscover his own self-worth. Woven together with light-hearted humour and emotional relationships, the film attempts to leave audiences feeling inspired.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: Story and plot

The film opens in the bustling neighbourhood of Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, where every street bears witness to someone's dreams and struggles. At the heart of the story is Brahmagupt Srivastava, fondly known as 'Baggu' (Himansh Kohli), who comes from a humble lower middle-class family in Uttarakhand. Baggu's father, Aryabhatta Srivastava (Neeraj Sood), works as a Group D employee in a government office and has high hopes for his son. Baggu's life takes a dramatic turn when his girlfriend, Rinku (Sonnalli Seygall), marries an SDM. Heartbroken and determined to prove himself, Baggu decides to prepare for the UPSC examinations. He is determined to become an officer of even higher stature than Rinku's husband.

However, circumstances are not in Baggu's favour. Repeated failures, poor decisions and bad luck prevent him from moving forward. His relatives and those around him begin mocking him by calling him 'Aryabhatta Ka Zero'. Gradually, the nickname shatters his confidence, and he starts believing that he truly is insignificant. The plot is not solely about whether Baggu eventually becomes a civil servant, but whether he can recognise his own worth beyond the standards of success defined by society. The story also presents several turning points where Baggu must choose between his family responsibilities and his personal ambitions.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: Direction and Tariq Mohammad's writing

Director Kamal Chandra keeps the film away from excessive melodrama and artificial spectacle, instead attempting to stay grounded in reality. He portrays the mindset of a young man from a small town and the struggles of a middle-class family with simplicity and sincerity. While writer Tariq Mohammad's story may not feel particularly fresh, his dialogues and situations come across as natural and believable. The conversations between father and son are especially moving, reflecting the reality of many ordinary Indian families. The director also tries to maintain a balance between comedy and drama, which helps keep the narrative engaging. However, his grip weakens in certain portions, particularly when the film drifts away from its central theme and becomes entangled in unnecessary subplots.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: Technical aspects and production values

From a technical standpoint, the film delivers a satisfactory performance. The cinematography beautifully captures the contrast between the peaceful landscapes of Uttarakhand and the crowded lanes of Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi. The camera work remains understated, complementing the tone of the story. The background score effectively enhances the emotional moments and helps the audience connect with the characters' struggles. The editing, however, proves to be one of the weaker aspects of the film. Had a few unnecessary scenes in the second half been trimmed, the pacing would have been much tighter. The music is decent, with a few songs blending naturally into the narrative, but none leave a lasting impression after the film ends.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: Performances

When it comes to performances, Himansh Kohli leaves a strong impression. As Baggu, he convincingly portrays the emotions of a frustrated, broken yet inherently innocent young man. His comic timing works well in the lighter moments, while the helplessness reflected through his eyes makes the emotional scenes particularly effective. Neeraj Sood, as Baggu's father, carries the emotional core of the film. He brings to life the helplessness, anger and unspoken love of a middle-class father through a heartfelt performance.

Ravi Kishan brings a smile to the audience's face every time he appears on screen with his trademark earthy charm. His character adds light-hearted entertainment to the narrative. Sonnalli Seygall does justice to her role as the practical and shrewd girlfriend, Rinku. Although Darshana Banik has a relatively small role, she manages to leave an impression with her performance. In addition, experienced supporting actors such as Alka Amin, Rajesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde lend further strength to the film.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: Where the film falls short

Despite its many positive aspects, Aryabhatta Ka Zero has a few shortcomings that prevent it from becoming an outstanding film. Firstly, the story lacks originality. Following films such as 12th Fail and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, the premise of a heartbroken lover attempting to clear the UPSC examination now feels somewhat familiar and predictable. Audiences can anticipate what is going to happen next, which reduces the element of surprise.

The screenplay also slows down considerably in the second half. In its attempt to portray Baggu's struggles, several scenes begin to feel repetitive, which may make the film seem a little tedious for viewers. Some character developments and sudden plot twists also feel somewhat unnatural and could have been written more convincingly. Furthermore, the ending does not leave the impact it should have and instead feels slightly rushed.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: The final verdict

Aryabhatta Ka Zero is a clean, simple film that delivers a positive message, reminding viewers that a person's failures do not define their identity. The impressive performances by Himansh Kohli and Neeraj Sood, the emotional father-son relationship and the light-hearted humour make the film worth watching. However, its familiar storyline and weaker second half prevent it from reaching the heights it aspires to. If you are looking for a light-hearted, emotional and inspiring film to watch with your family without setting very high expectations, this is a film you can watch at least once.

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