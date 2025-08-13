Andhera review: We chased the scares in Prime Video’s thriller, here’s what we found Prime Video’s Andhera blends horror and mystery but falters in execution. Here’s our review of the 8-episode psychological thriller.

Movie Name: Andhera

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: August 14, 2025

Director: Raaghav Dar

Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller

Amazon Prime Video's latest release, 'Andhera', featuring Karanvir Malhotra and Prajakta Koli, is out now. The psychological horror thriller has eight episodes, and it revolves around a medical student who experiences paranormal presence and is haunted by the spirit of darkness. The show also features Priya Bapat, Surveen Chawla and Vatsal Seth in the lead roles. Let's find out if 'Andhera' is worth your time or not.

Story

Darkness is the sole aspect of this eight-episode series, 'Andhera'. It begins with Bani Baruah, a 24-year-old girl who is also a bipolar patient and gets scared by any unseen force. Later that night, she is possessed by the spirit of darkness and falls from the hotel's window. On the other hand, Jay (Karanvir Malhotra), a medical student, sees a glimpse of this incident in his vision as if he's connected to Bani. He then decides to search for 'Darkness that can come alive' and ends up exploring Rumi's (Prajakta Koli) YouTube channel. Just like in real life, in the series, Koli plays a YouTuber; however, here her channel, 'Unseen Supernatural Club', only deals with paranormal activities and experiences faced by people.

Jay, who used to experience visions and hallucinations, then connects with Rumi to share his paranormal experience, and the two get on board to dig deep into the matter. Simultaneously, Bani's father reaches out to the Mumbai Police and registers a missing complaint for her daughter, who had gone missing from the hotel room.

We are then introduced to Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat), a fearless Mumbai Police officer, who, along with the team, investigates this case. As they probe further into the matter, unusual findings and abnormal facts shock everyone. How is Jay connected to Bani? Can he, along with Rumi, get to the roots of his hallucination? Is Andhera a myth or a reality? To know the answers to all these questions, tune right into Prime Video.

Writing and Direction

Written by Karmanya Ahuja, Karan Anshuman, Raaghav Dar, Gaurav Desai, Akshat Ghildial and Chintan Sard, 'Andhera' lacks the depth we expect from the horror genre. The series goes into fast-forward mode from episode number five. The first four episodes are stretching and boring. The slow buildup and character developments are too hyperbolised.

Moreover, director Raaghav Dar has failed in making a spine-chilling watch. The sudden appearance of weird and horrifying characters is too typical for a horror genre setup. Several incidents are predictable, like the 'empty swing in the night' and 'slow talking of characters'.

Another turn off from 'Andhera' is its makers' obsession with 'Stranger Things'. The creepy veins of the monster that pulls the people and that dark shadow which comes to the people with that creepy-crawling sound will remind you of the Netflix series every time. Moreover, despite having a variety of actors, only 2-3 characters overpowered the storyline; the rest are mere props after a certain point.

Acting

Karanvir Malhotra, who has a pivotal role in the series, looks mediocre throughout. Given that he plays a depressed character in the series, the makers and writers gave no good opportunity to the actor to stand out. On the other hand, Prajakta Koli looks more herself and less Rumi. We have seen her do this on her YouTube channel and in Mismatched. Nothing new for her here either!

Vatsal Seth, on the other hand, is playing the negative role in this series. His character has his moments, but given the writing of the show, the actor has done justice to his part. But his screen presence was limited and felt incomplete. Surveen Chawla's character 'Ayesha' is a chief wellness coach at Aatma Healing Centre and is seen playing the love interest of Kalpana Kadam, played by Priya Bapat. The relationship between the two is unconvincing throughout. Another character who has done a fine job is Praveen Dabas. However, the only actor who stands out is Priya Bapat.

Verdict

If you are someone who doesn't watch horror films often, then only 'Andhera' can make you 'Andhera'. Otherwise, if you are a horror genre fan, then for you, this Prime Video series is nothing more than a mixture of everything you have seen earlier. Moreover, the 'Stranger Things' references are too much of a stretch. One needs to draw a line between copying and drawing inspiration.

Based on the mixed or predictable plot, Prime Video's Andhera deserves only 2 stars, and that too for its attempt at something new. However, the makers have failed to do so.

