Alien Romulus Review: Long-standing franchise fans have been served

Alien Romulus Review

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: August 23, 2024

August 23, 2024 Director: Fede Alvarez

Genre: Horror, Science Fiction

Ridley Scott's Alien franchise has been a cornerstone of science fiction cinema for decades. The series, renowned for its blend of horror, science fiction, and action, has spawned numerous sequels, prequels, and crossovers. It’s well-known that the Alien franchise, helmed by notable directors like Ridley Scott, James Cameron, and David Fincher, has seen its share of successes and failures. For fans of the series, Alien: Romulus was one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. After a one-week delay following its US release, the movie has finally hit Indian theatres. Directed by Fede Alvarez, the ninth film of the franchise strives to rekindle the original magic of the series by staying true to the essence of the original films while introducing a fresh set of characters to confront the deadly menace of xenomorphs.

Story:

Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus is a return to basics, set 20 years after Ridley Scott's original 1979 ‘Alien’ and 37 years before James Cameron's 1986 sequel ‘Aliens.’ The story follows Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), an orphan working at the colony Jackson's Star, who joins her ex-boyfriend Tyler and a group of friends on a mission to retrieve cryostasis chambers from a derelict spacecraft. The crew's journey takes them to a station divided into parts Romulus and Remus, where they encounter deadly threats, including revived facehuggers and the station's terrifying secrets. With the help of a reprogrammed synthetic human, Andy (David Jonsson), they must navigate these dangers while trying to escape the looming disaster. As tensions rise and alliances shift, Rain and her team must navigate the perils of the station while dealing with the looming danger of the xenomorphs.

The story of Alien: Romulus is a familiar one, drawing heavily on the established tropes of the franchise. The isolated setting, the relentless pursuit by a deadly alien, and the themes of survival and the dangers of scientific advancement are all present and accounted for. However, Romulus manages to breathe new life into this well-worn premise. The writers skillfully balance familiar elements with fresh twists, ensuring that the story feels both nostalgic and original.

The pacing of the film is generally well-handled, with a slow build-up that allows the audience to become invested in the characters and the setting before unleashing the full horror of the xenomorph. The tension is palpable as the crew realises the true nature of the threat they face.

Alien: Romulus excels in crafting a tense and claustrophobic atmosphere. The filmmakers skillfully utilise the vastness of space to create a sense of isolation and vulnerability. The ship's interior, with its labyrinthine corridors and dimly lit compartments, becomes a character in itself, mirroring the psychological turmoil of the crew.

Direction and Writing:

2024 has been a year where indie filmmakers have taken the reins of franchise features and demonstrated they were the perfect choice to steer these series in fresh directions. Whether it's Michael Sarnoski directing ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ Arkasha Stevenson helming ‘The First Omen,’ or Minari director Lee Isaac Chung leading the Twisters remake, these filmmakers have excelled. Fede Alvarez is another name to add to this list, as he has proven to be an excellent choice to carry the Alien series forward with 'Romulus.'

Fede Alvarez brings a solid visual style to the film. The cinematography is impressive, capturing the claustrophobic atmosphere of the terrifying majesty of the xenomorph. The film's special effects are visually stunning, seamlessly blending practical effects with digital technology. The alien creature design is both terrifying and awe-inspiring, harkening back to the iconic Xenomorph of the original films. The creature's movements and behaviour are rendered with meticulous detail, creating a sense of tangible menace. One standout scene where Rain guides Andy through an acidic rainstorm deserves a special shoutout (Don’t miss it!).

The filmmakers skillfully use sound design and editing to create a palpable sense of unease, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. The film's climax is a heart-pounding sequence that delivers on the promise of the series, combining intense action with emotional stakes.

The writing of Alien: Romulus was a collaborative effort by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, who faced the challenge of blending the rich lore of the Alien franchise with fresh, new elements. The story is crafted to satisfy long-time fans and does so effectively. However, aside from Rain and Andy, the characters are mostly forgettable, serving more as Xenomorph fodder than fully developed individuals.

Actor’s Performances:

Cailee Spaeny is making waves with her standout performances in Priscilla and Civil War. Her role in Alien: Romulus further cements her status as a rising star, demonstrating both her capability in franchise films and her impressive action skills. Spaeny is proving to be a versatile talent, equally compelling in dramatic and action-packed roles.

David Jonsson shines as Andy, a loyal android who becomes a crucial ally to Rain. His nuanced performance captures the complexity of his character, balancing his programmed obedience with a growing sense of humanity. The supporting cast, including Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn, also contribute to their best efforts.

Verdict:

Alien: Romulus is a competent addition to the franchise, offering fans of the series a return to the familiar setting and the terrifying threat of the xenomorph. While it may not reach the heights of the original films, it is a satisfying horror-thriller that delivers on its promise of blood and gore. The film's strong visuals, solid performances, and effective use of the Xenomorph make it a worthwhile watch. For those seeking a return to the iconic world of the Alien franchise, Romulus delivers the goods.

