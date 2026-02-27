Accused Movie Review: Konkona Sensharma, Pratibha Ranta's strong performances fail to lift a weak narrative

Movie Name: Accused

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Genre: Psychological, suspense, mystery thriller

Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, premiered on Netflix on February 27. The film takes up a subject that has always been sensitive for both society and workplaces - sexual harassment. After portraying the struggles of the only male doctor in a gynaecology department in her first film, Doctor G, Anubhuti once again returns to the medical world as the backdrop. However, this time the tone and mood of the story are serious. But does the film manage to sustain this seriousness till the end? Let’s find out in this review.

Accused: Background of the story

The story revolves around Dr Geetika Sen (Konkona Sensharma), who works at a reputed hospital in London. Geetika is a respected gynaecologist. She is married to Dr Meera (Pratibha Ranta), a paediatrician. The couple leads an ideal and happy life and is planning to adopt a child soon. Everything in their life seems just the way they wanted it to be, but one morning, an anonymous email received by the hospital’s HR department changes everything.

The email accuses Dr Geetika of sexual misconduct. It claims that the sender was a victim of her actions. Overnight, Geetika, who was known for saving lives and earning respect, begins to be seen as a criminal. As the investigation begins, more complaints start surfacing, and the matter moves beyond the hospital walls into personal relationships.

Accused: A heavy theme, but a light treatment

The biggest issue with Accused is its treatment. The film picks up a subject that had immense scope for depth, but instead of moving forward, it feels like it holds back. When you make a film on a heavy issue like sexual harassment, audiences expect a deep exploration of psychological pressure and social stigma. However, here the story remains superficial.

Despite the London setting and a high-profile hospital backdrop, the narrative fails to create the urgency or tension required in a thriller drama. There are several moments in the film that could have been highly dramatic and impactful, but they are not fully developed. It feels as though the director chose a safer route instead of exploring complex human behaviour.

Accused: A mystery that loses its edge

In the second half, when former journalist Jaideep Bhargava (Mashhoor Amrohi) takes charge of the investigation, the film shifts towards a whodunit mystery. From here, the tone begins to falter. When Meera hires a private investigator to uncover the truth about her wife, the screenplay starts to feel scattered rather than suspenseful.

The pacing is quite slow, with several scenes that do not move the story forward. Additionally, the decision to portray the lead character as homosexual feels progressive, but at the screenplay level, it does not add significant value to the story. Even if this were a conventional husband-wife narrative, the direction of the accusations and investigation would have remained the same. This aspect feels more like a setting rather than a core conflict.

Accused: Performances

If Accused remains watchable, it is largely because of its lead actors’ performances. Konkona Sen Sharma once again proves why she is considered one of the finest actresses. As Dr Geetika Sen, she portrays a woman who is breaking internally while trying to remain composed on the outside. Her expressions and silence often speak louder than words.

Pratibha Ranta also holds her own alongside Konkona. She plays a wife torn between trust and doubt with remarkable subtlety. The small shifts in her expressions effectively convey her character’s internal conflict.

Accused: Direction and technical flaws

Anubhuti Kashyap’s vision is clear, but the lack of cohesion in the screenplay weakens the film. The tone is overly restrained, which prevents the audience from forming an emotional connection with the characters. Emotional scenes come and go without leaving a lasting impact.

The climax and the revelation of the real culprit also feel average. The way the mystery is resolved seems forced and routine. A film that was expected to present a sharp perspective on harassment faced by women ultimately turns into a plain and underwhelming investigative story.

Accused: The final verdict

Accused had no shortage of potential. With a strong cast, a serious subject, and a platform like Netflix, it still fails to deliver to its full capacity. The film neither becomes a compelling social drama nor a gripping mystery.

Why watch: If you admire the performances of Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, it is worth watching for them.

Why skip: If you are expecting a deeply emotional or a fast-paced thriller, this film may disappoint you.

Overall, Accused starts with promise but falters towards the end, leaving behind an incomplete experience.

2 out of 5 stars for Netflix film, Accused.

Also read: The Bluff Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra leads a revenge drama that looks strong but feels surface-level

Latest Entertainment News