'A Quiet Place: Day One' Movie Review: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn's film looks for humanity beyond jumpscares

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Movie Review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: A Quiet Place: Day One

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 Director: Michael Sarnoski

Genre: Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller, Drama

In the last few years, horror films have taken many shapes and forms. Body horror, slasher horror, elevated horror, creature horror and whatnot. In 2018, John Krasinski's ‘A Quiet Place’ established a unique brand of creature horror, relying on silence and suspense to weave a terrifying narrative. ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ throws us back into the terrifying world of the Abbott family franchise but with a twist. This prequel sheds the familiar faces of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, opting for a new cast of characters facing the initial alien invasion with a raw, desperate energy. While some may crave the novelty of the original film, Day One delivers a surprisingly nuanced and emotionally resonant experience, solidifying its place as a worthy addition to the sound-centric horror series.

The movie opens with a note stating, "New York gives off an average noise of 90 decibels," immediately instilling a sense of foreboding for the characters who are unaware of the impending danger. In the next scene, we meet Samira, a terminally ill patient residing in a hospice in New York City, accompanied by her service cat, Frodo. One day, Reuben, a care worker, persuades a hesitant Samira to join a group outing to Manhattan, promising her pizza in the city. He takes her to a puppet show, but the performance disturbs Samira, and she steps out of the theatre only to witness chaos as people frantically flee for their lives. The "Death Angels" have arrived in New York, and the characters quickly discover that the aliens are averse to sound. The rest of the film explores how Samira's path crosses with a young man named Eric. Whether Samira survives, whether Eric survives, and most importantly, whether the cat survives are all revealed by the end of the movie.

Michael Sarnoski and John Krasinski bring a fresh perspective to the franchise with their new story. While it retains the alien invasion and no-noise elements from previous films, the narrative takes a distinct path. Unlike Krasinski's focus on intimate family dynamics in his previous two films, Sarnoski's "Day One" expands to explore the broader societal impact of the invasion. Character development remains a priority in the franchise, and "Day One" continues this tradition. Samira, portrayed by Lupita Nyong'o, is a character who has given up on life. From the beginning, she appears unhappy, only caring about her cat and craving pizza from Patsy's (for reasons revealed later). When the aliens attack, she walks in the opposite direction of everyone else, knowing what she wants. In contrast, Eric, played by Joseph Quinn, is an English law student who appears vulnerable and desperate to survive.

Sarnoski doesn't shy away from the brutality, but the focus remains on the human cost. We see the confusion, the desperate attempts to escape, and the agonizing loss as the creatures pick off the unwary. The silence, broken only by the chilling shrieks of the aliens and panicked screams, is both deafening and deeply unsettling. Additionally, the presence of the cat keeps viewers on edge, as they hope the poor creature won't fall prey to the aliens.

This is director Michael Sarnoski's second feature film. Unlike Krasinski’s immersive world-building, Sarnoski adopts a more grounded approach. The camera work is less subjective, favouring wider shots over point-of-view perspectives. This change offers a more objective view of the invasion’s impact, albeit at the cost of some of the claustrophobic tension present in the earlier films. The movie remains focused on the human experience, delving into themes of grief, hope, and the power of human connection in the face of unimaginable terror. The grief experienced by Sam and the anxieties of Eric are portrayed authentically, adding a layer of vulnerability that deeply resonates with the audience.

The film excels at building tension. Sarnoski relies heavily on sound design, amplifying the rustle of clothes, the creak of floorboards, and the pounding of hearts to create an atmosphere of constant threat. Silence becomes a tangible entity, a shield against the unseen horrors lurking beyond the dusty windows.

Advertisement

Sarnoski's direction transforms New York City into a pivotal character in the story. As Sam travels to Manhattan with Reuban, she gazes out of the bus window, and through her point of view, the city's beauty is vividly captured. This serene moment contrasts sharply with the chaos to come. When the aliens attack, Patrick Scola's camerawork effectively captures the horror experienced by the city, with the images of a devastated NYC being deeply disturbing. Seeing "The City That Never Sleeps" in such a condition disturbs you. Sarnoski's portrayal of New York adds significant depth to the narrative.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, best known for her roles in "12 Years a Slave" and "Black Panther," delivers a powerful and nuanced performance as Samira. Even in the face of overwhelming despair, her character shines through. Nyong'o excels at conveying a range of emotions with minimal dialogue, relying on her expressive eyes and subtle gestures. Joseph Quinn, known for his role as Eddie Munson in Netflix’s "Stranger Things," brings a youthful vulnerability to Eric. His relationship with Samira is particularly compelling, as they build a bond of trust and dependence amidst the chaos. Alex Wolff as Reuben doesn’t have much screen time but holds his presence in the scenes he’s given. Djimon Hounsou is underutilised, with minimal role that doesn't do justice to his talent. An actor like Hounsou deserves better roles and treatment. Samira's service cat Frodo, played expertly by Schnitzel and Nico (who even have their own Instagram), brings comfort in the chaos.

A Quiet Place: Day One is a tense and surprisingly emotional addition to the A Quiet Place universe. Strong performances by Nyong'o and Quinn, coupled with masterful sound design, create a chilling atmosphere. It's a film that will leave you holding your breath, not just from the fear of the creatures, but from the raw power of human resilience on display.

Watch the trailer: