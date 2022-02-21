Wedding on cards for Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA/RASHMIKA Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's on and off-screen chemistry has always been talk of the town. Ever since they started working together in films, fans desperately wished to see them as husband and wife. Of late, the two have been spotted going on outings together in Mumbai, which invited rumours not only about their relationship but wedding as well. While none of them has ever denied or confirmed that they are in a relationship, reports state that they are planning to tie the knot this year. However, the couple is being tightlipped about the same.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda, are gearing up for their Bollywood debut and are stated to be in Mumbai. With Vijay shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Liger, his lady love Rashmika reportedly moved into an apartment in the city with her pup, Aura. In fact, the Pushpa actress spent the New Year with Vijay and his brother Anand in Goa.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna, who was seen on the big screen essaying the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise,' opened up about her personal life. During a recent interview with indiatoday, the actress spoke about love, relationship and marriage. "For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one," the 25-year-old said.

When asked if a marriage is on the cards, she said, "I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable."

Meanwhile, the pan-Indian actress is all set to commence her Bollywood innings. Interestingly, she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022 and has film 'Good Bye' with Amitabh Bachchan.

