VIRAL PHOTO | Indian actress Amy Jackson dating Ed Westwick aka Gossip Girl's Chuck Bass?

Viral photo of Indian actress Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick has bemused netizens. Thursday morning, the Internet was abuzz with speculations of the two actors dating. While Amy is known for films like Sing Is Bling and Robot 2.0, Westwick is popular for playing Chuck Bass on the American sitcom Gossip Girl. In the photos and videos that are doing rounds on social media, the two can be seen walking comfortably hand-in-hand on the streets. In their casual wear, the actors seemed engaged in some conversation when the paparazzi caught them on camera.

The photos have sent the Internet into a tizzy. Actress Amy Jackson, who has acted in several Tamil films including the Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' startled everyone with the photos. However, the duo haven't spoken about a relationship as of yet. Take a look at the pics:

Earlier Amy was in a relationship with George Panayiotou, The couple became parents to a son, Andreas in 2019. The actress shares photos and videos with her son.

For the unversed, She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil film, "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Talking about Ed Westwick, last year the actor announced thriller 'Deep Fear' with House of Gucci star Madalina Ghenea. Variety had reported that Marcus Adams will direct a screenplay by Robert Capelli Jr and Sophia Eptamentis. Brilliant Pictures' Sean O'Kelly and Marc Bikindou will produce alongside Halo Pictures' Engelbert Grech and Chris Bongirne. In 'Deep Fear', Ghenea will take on the role of accomplished yachtswoman Naomi who embarks on a solo trip through the Caribbean to meet her boyfriend Jackson (played by Westwick) in Grenada.

The release date for the film is yet to be announced.