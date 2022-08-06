Vikram Vedha teaser to drop on August 11 with Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan theatrical release?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HRITHIKROSHAN Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. It will release on September 30

Vikram Vedha teaser is awaited eagerly by the fans. The movie went on the floors last year and has completed filming on June 10. The promotional stills have been trending on social media and being widely circulated among the fan clubs, making Vikram Vedha one of the most anticipated Bollywood films coming out this year. Now, there is huge speculation around its teaser launch, which, if social media trends are to be believed, isn't far away. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani.

Has Vikram Vedha teaser launch date been finalised?

As per speculation on Twitter, Vikram Vedha teaser has been attached to the upcoming films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, which are releasing on August 11. Since the teaser will be shown with the movies in theatres, it may simultaneously be launched online on the same date. Since the rumours around the launch of Vikram Vedha teaser have gathered pace on social media, fans have been reacting to it as they expressed immense excitement.

Fans react to Vikram Vedha teaser launch date

Although there is no official confirmation on whether Vikram Vedha's first footage will be released on August 11, fans are excited and elated. Reacting to the rising speculation, one of the social media users commented, "Brace yourselves, for The BIGGEST impact of the year. A neo-noir action thriller #VikramVedha Starring #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan. Teaser Launch on 11th August, 2022(sic)."

Another Twitter user said, "Mark my words #HrithikRoshan as Vedha in #VikramVedha remake gonna be worth watching. Even #SaifAliKhan gonna impress you too. Mark it it will be Hit #HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan #VikramVedha (sic)."

Check out more reactions to Vikram Vedha's teaser launch date.

Vikram Vedha movie details

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale Vikram aur Betal. Vikram Vedha tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Alia Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan). The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.

