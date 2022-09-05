Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 cr acting fee to producers after Liger box-office crash: reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 cr acting fee

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, touted as one of the biggest South Indian films, failed to impress the audience and tanked miserably at the box office. The Puri Jagannadh directorial was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crores with a huge number of cast and crew involved, but all went in vain. The makers also heavily invested in promotions to reach the masses, but they could not withstand the audience's expectations. Due to the massive loss for the producers, Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly returning his fee of Rs. 6 crore.

The Geetha Govindam actor has decided to compensate for the losses. According to reports, the actor will repay the producers a portion of his acting fee worth nearly Rs. 6 crores to compensate them for their loss. However, since the actor hasn't stated anything, the claims are not officially confirmed. After rumours of Vijay compensating for the losses went viral, fans praised the actor for such a thoughtful gesture.

Earlier, reports suggested that exhibitors demanded money back because they had spent a large sum to acquire the rights to Liger due to the initial response. Then it was reported that Puri Jagannadh travelled to Hyderabad to compensate for the losses Liger had caused the distributors, although no official confirmation was made regarding the same.

Vijay Deverakonda played the titular MMA fighter boxer in the film, and Ananya Panday played his lady love. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual film marked Vijay’s first pan-India release. The film also starred Vijay and Ananya together for the very first time. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. It also features legendary boxer, Mike Tyson in a cameo role. So far, the film has grossed nearly Rs 66 crores worldwide.

