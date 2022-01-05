Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year's together? Pushpa actress' pic fuels speculation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna holidayed in Goa together?

From starring in films together to haging out in public places and getting snapped at gym sessions, Telugu movie actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been feeding gossip to rumours mills about their alleged romance for sometime now. Some pictures from their New Year's post on social media have now hinted that the Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade co-stars, Rashmika and Vijay were at the same resort in Goa and may have celebrated together.

On January 1, Rashmika shared a glimpse of the place she was vacationing on New Year's. The Pushpa actress looked pretty in a printed white dress as she soaked in some sun in the candid snap. "Happy 2022 my loves," she captioned the image. Meanwhile, Vijay’s younger brother Anand Deverakonda also shared a picture from the same location which led fans to believe that Rashmika was with Vijay on the occasion of New Year's. Vijay and Rashmika's captions to their respective New Year's posts were also similar.

Anand captioned his picture as, "Goofing around."

The background of both the images is similar as pointed out by social media users. Some netizens also said that Rashmika and Vijay are dating.

On the movies front, the first look of Vijay's Liger, which was revealed on Dec 31 on social media, received a thunderous response from the fans. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will see Vijay play an MMA fighter who will represent his country at international combat events. Vijay's body transformation for the role received heavy praise from the fans.

Rashmika's Pushpa: The Rise has been released in cinema halls on Dec 17. It has become a massive hit, earning Rs 68.19 crore in the Hindi version. Despite competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ranveer Singh starrer 83, Pushpa has managed to win over the audience and established leading man Allu Arjun as an actor with pan-India appeal. Rashmika is also set to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming films Mission Majnu and Goodbye.