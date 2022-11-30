Tom Holland and Zendaya are finally ENGAGED? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZENDAYA Tom Holland and Zendaya are finally ENGAGED?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged and want to take their whirlwind relationship to the next level. The two met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, where Zendaya played Michelle Jones and Holland played Peter Parker. The couple appears to be taking their on-screen romance off-screen, with the big announcement coming soon. The internet is already buzzing about the engagement on social media.

The 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' co-stars' relationship appears steady, according to a report by US news portal Fox News, since they have moved their on-screen romance to off-camera. It appears that they might even be prepared to pursue their relationship.

According to US Weekly, Zendaya and Holland seem "serious and permanent." The report also states, "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

Even though they kept their relationship a complete secret for so long, it was made public after a picture of the two sharing a kiss in a car went viral. The couple eventually made their romance public by posting about it on social media, making red carpet appearances, and getting spotted together a few times.

Ever since the buzz around Tom Holland and Zendaya engagement has surfaced on the internet, netizens have flooded the micro-blogging site reacting to it. One user wrote, "The streets are saying #Zendaya and #TomHolland are engaged #AtasCongratulations to the couple." Another user tweeted, "Tom and Zendaya but are you for real engaged? We may never know." A third user tweeted, "No wait…so zendaya and tom got married? Or are they going to? My heart broke a little @Zendaya you will always be my number one crush #Zendaya #TomHolland." A user also tweeted, "May your engagement be blessed with joy and companionship for all your lives."

While an official announcement from the couple is awaited, the internet is buzzing with reports that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged.

