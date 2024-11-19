THIS singer reveals he completely lost his voice two years ago due to vocal paralysis

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM This singer has given music to several Bollywood films along with his partner Vishal Dadlani.

Singer and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani shocked his fans when he opened up about his health issues and revealed he had lost his voice two years ago. Raking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of pictures with text mentioning the struggle during such difficult times. ''Here's something I have never spoken about before... felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago," he wrote in his post. He shared about his illness, saying, 'Left Vocal Chord Paresis'- This was Dr Nupur Nerurkar's expert diagnosis. I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic... I thought I would never be able to sing again."

Recalling how his family reacted and how tough it was for them to face the reality, he shared, "My family was worried. And, I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn't stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing. In the middle of this, I had to travel to San Diage for a few weeks. I met Jeremy in San Diageo. He connected me to an angel. I will be talking about her in my next slide..."

See the post:

Shekhar, who is known for singing soulful songs like 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', and 'Bin Tere', among others, also shared about the time when he was going under treatment. ''Dr. Erin Walsh- who I couldn't meet due to Covid. So, we did a Zoom call instead. I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something,'' he said.

He continued sharing, what she told him, "The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice. We spoke at length and she made me feel comfortable and eventually, miraculously, she made me believe that I could sing, which was the first step."

"But each time I cried, l croaked, and began to hate the sound of my voice... but, she was unwavered and kept working on my voice and spirit. Her sheer determination, dedication and her positivity made my paralysed left vocal cord come back to normal within a few weeks," added Shekhar.

In the last slide of his post, he wrote, ''Jai Hanuman.''

