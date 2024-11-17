The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 to end in December? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 began on September 21, 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show's latest episode featured Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife along with Harbhajan Singh andhis wife Geeta Basra as guests. Sindhu returned to Kapil's show after 5 years and makers called it the 'biggest surprise' of the season. However, this exciting season is about to end next month. During the episode, when Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur came on stage for their stint as Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, the trio accidentally revealed that the season is four episodes away from concluding.

Will TGIKS end in December?

During the segment, Krushna as Dharmendra sat near Sidhu and asked him where he was these years, he was searching for him everywhere. ''I went to Pondicherry, aap wahan bhi nahi the. I went to Telanganana, aap wahan bhi nahi the. I went to Chikkamagaluru, aap wahan bhi nahi the.'' Rajiv as Bobby Deol intervened and asked him, ''Aap Punjab kyun nahi gaye?'' Krushna replied, ''wahan mil jaate na. ye agar mujhe mil jaate to h main itna emotional drama kaise karta, bete. Ho sakta hai Netflix mujhe ek series main cast karle, kyunki humara show toh abhi sirf chaar episodes ka hi bacha hai.''

Then, Kiku as Sunny Deol said the same things for Harbhajan, to which Krushna intervened and said that all these had been told to our guests. In reply, Kiku said, ''papa, mere bhi toh chaar episode hi bache hai.''

Then Rajiv Thakur started crying, following which Kiku consoled him. In reply, Rajiv said, ''Main isliye nhi ro raha hun ki mere chaar episode bache. Main toh isliye ro raha hun, kuki mere toh hue hi chaar hai.''

About the show

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 began in September with Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Karan Johar as the first guests of the season. So far, many popular and influential personalities have graced the show including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Shalini Passi, Jr NTR, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy and Vidya Balan, among others.