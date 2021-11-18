Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain to tie the knot before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARAM/TARA SUTARIA, AADAR JAIN Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain to tie the knot soon?

Congratulations are in order for young couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. After marriage rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been doing the rounds in the Bollywood galore, now it appears that the wedding list might also include Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. Reportedly, Aadar and Tara have decided to take their relationship to the next level with the institution of marriage, before elder cousin Ranbir Kapoor. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited from both parties.

According to Bollywood Life, the lovebirds have decided to get married during their recent Goa getaway. Well, Aadar Jain will walk down the aisle before cousin Ranbir Kapoor who will reportedly be marrying Alia Bhatt during Summer 2022. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in December? Here's what Soni Razdan has to say

For those unversed, Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. The two often post cute pictures of each other on social media. They even go on vacations together and Tara had also attended Aadar's brother's wedding.

On the professional front, Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2017 film 'Qaidi Band'. The film failed to leave a mark, and he was last seen in the digital film "Hello Charlie." In the film, Aadar plays Chirag Rastogi or Charlie, a simpleton hailing from a small town of Gujarat. While Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with "Student Of The Year 2", co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, has three films coming up -- "Tadap", "Ek Villain 2" and "Heropanti 2".

"Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan while in Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", she co-stars with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Tara has also been roped in for the second instalment of "Heropanti". The film stars Tiger Shroff and is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

