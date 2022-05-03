Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ATHIYASHETTY Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya and KL Rahul to get married in December?

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are dating each other and there's nothing hidden bout it. Not just the fans but also the tinsel town is also excited to know when the lovebirds will tie the knot. A number of times, rumors surrounding their union have spread in the recent past and yet again a similar buzz is going on. Going by the latest reports, it is being said that Athiya and Rahul are all set to tie the knot in December this year. Not only this but just like every father, even Suniel is quite excited about the same since it's the first wedding in the 'khandaan' after a long time. He has already started preparing for the same and has even booked the best hotels, caterers and designers.

Talking about the wedding, a report in Bollywoodlife stated, "Suniel is very happy with Athiya's choice. KL Rahul is the perfect fit in the Shetty family and they couldn't be happier to have him. The wedding will be one grand affair. Mostly, the wedding will take place at a 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Everyone from the industry will be invited. Not only from Bollywood but even cricketers who are extremely close to KL Rahul will be present to give their blessings to the couple."

Not only this but the report further stated that the actor wants everyone to enjoy Athiya's wedding and this is why it will be a grand affair. Athiya's grandfather always desired to see her wedding taking place in a grand manner, however that could not take place. This is why Suniel is extremely emotional and is doing the best he can to fulfill his father's desire.

Coming back to the couple, Athiya and KL Rahul are known for their PDA and often send their fans into a meltdown. Meanwhile, Suniel's son Ahan is in a relationship with Tania Shroff.

On the professional front, Athiya has worked in films like-- Motichoor Chaknachoor, Mubarakan, Hero, Nawabzaade, etc. While for Ahan, he made his debut through 'Tadap' opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Milan Luthra, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.