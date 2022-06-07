'I love you' Zaheer Iqbal makes relationship with Sonakshi Sinha official with belated birthday post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAHEER IQBAL Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for their rumored relationship. Since the actress set foot in the industry, speculations around her love life have dragged on and fans have been curious to know when she is getting hitched. A Few days back, she flaunted a ring and everyone began wondering if she was engaged. While that turned out to be a teaser of her nail brand 'Soezi', Zaheer seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi through the latest social media post.

Zaheer Iqbal's Instagram Post

In a belated birthday post for Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer shared a couple of videos and a picture of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote "Happy Birthday Sonzzz, Thank You for not killing me, I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, lights, love and laughter. P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other." ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Actress flaunts flashy ring amidst wedding rumours. BTW whose hand is that?

The first video showed Sonakshi snacking on a burger on a flight with Zaheer, before making funny faces for the camera. Then the actress playfully hit him on the arm as he continued to film her uncontrollable laugh. In the following clip, Sonakshi is seen eating the burger, but then she broke down in laughter. Take a look

As soon as he shared the post, their friends and colleagues like Tara Sutaria, Rohan Shrestha, Varun Sharma and others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Responding to the post, Sonakshi wrote, "Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu"

Sonakshi Sinha's Professional Front

Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The actress is all set to make her web series debut with 'Fallen', where she plays a cop and will also be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang'.