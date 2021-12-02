Sojat mehendi: Rajasthan's gift for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKATRINAWORLD Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Sojat mehandi from Rajasthan, which recently received the GI tag, will be a gift to the most-talked about Bollywood couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are reportedly set to tie the knot at the Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9. The mehendi, which originates from mehndi leaves grown in Sojat, shall be used in the celebrity wedding. A Sojat-based firm has been given an order to supply around 20 kg of mehendi powder along with 400 mehendi cones.

Speaking to the media, the firm's owner, Nitesh Agarwal, said, "We received the order through an agent and we are all ready to deliver the consignment in Jaipur. We shall supply the mehandi as soon as we receive a call from the agent."

Sojat in Pali district of Rajasthan is known for its mehendi across the world. In September this year, it received the geographical indication (GI) tag from the government of India.

Meanwhile, preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.