Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's wedding preparations begin? Couple to tie the knot in THIS city

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's unsaid whirlwind romance is something everyone has been aware of until now. The couple has been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. While the two have not admitted being in a relationship, they have hinted at being 'more than friends.' While rumours circulate that the couple will marry soon, they have remained tight-lipped about the matter. For the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of their marriage, we now have an interesting update.

The couple is anticipated to exchange vows in Jaisalmer in the beginning of February, according to reports. Following that, there will be a gathering in Delhi that is likely to include their loved ones. However, there is no official statement on the matter. It was previously reported that the couple would host a lavish event with a who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

The popular couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport before taking off for a New Year's Eve celebration with Karan Johar.

Earlier this month, Sidharth Malhotra addressed his marriage rumours with Kiara Advani in an interview. Speaking to Radio Fever FM, the actor was quizzed about his wedding rumours. He blushed and responded, "I am getting married this year."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. The film is slated to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the movie Yodha lined up.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan.

