Sherlyn Chopra mocks Rakhi Sawant after she mimicks her, says 'saamne khade ho kar dikha' | Watch

Sherlyn Chopra has been making headlines ever since Bigg Boss 16 started and the accused Sajid Khan entered the house. In a video, Chopra, who accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, claimed that no action is being taken against the filmmaker. Rakhi Sawant, who has been defending the filmmaker amid the controversy, mimicked Sherlyn and said she was making fake allegations against him. After she mocked Sherlyn, she gave it back to her and mimicked her.

On Tuesday, during an interaction with the media, Sherlyn made fun of Rakhi. She said, "What is this nonsense? Get inside the gym and do weightlifting to gain some muscles." She also said, mimicking Rakhi, that before Adil, all her boyfriends & husbands were timpass. She further went on to say that Rakhi doesn't want to work hard and is in front of the media for 24 hours. She also challenged Rakhi and said, "If you have guts, come and stand in front of me."

Watch video:

A day before, Rakhi Sawant imitated Sherlyn and said that no one wants to file her case against Sajid. She said, "Kyun lega jab woh (Sajid Khan) kusurwar hi nahin hain. Uske khilaf kisine gawahi nahin diya, court ne Sajid Khan ko saza-e-faasi ya kala paani ki saza hi nahin di. Tum makeup 4 kilo ka laga ke, saree pehen ke, media ke samne dusro pe dosh lagate ho. Sharam nahin ati tumhe? (Why should anyone believe you if Sajid Khan isn't the perpetrator? Neither a witness against him nor a reprimand from the court exist. Don't you feel embarrassed to accuse others in front of the media while wearing makeup and a saree?)."

She futher said, "Police ko bhi pata chala ki case me dum hi nahin hain. Yeh madam roz nind se uth k aa ke complain karti hain, kabhi mere bhai Raj Kundra ke liye, kabhi mere bhai Sajid Khan ke liye. Kya hai iski problem? Abhi 6 mahine ruko kisi aur rape ka case le kar ayegi (There is no truth in this matter; even the police are aware that she continues to file complaints, either against my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan. What is her problem? In the next six months, she will again have a rape case to file)."

For the unversed, in the #MeToo movement in Bollywood in 2018, Sajid was accused of sexual harassment by numerous women. Sherlyn had previously not filed an official complaint against him, but since his involvement in the show Bigg Boss 16, she has been actively voicing her concerns and filing complaints.

