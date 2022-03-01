Is Shahid Kapoor's sister and 'Shaandaar' actress Sanah Kapur getting married tomorrow? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Shahid Kapoor's sister and 'Shaandaar' actress Sanah Kapur getting married tomorrow?

Various Bollywood celebrities in the past few days have tied the knot including -- Luv Ranjan, Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar, Vikrant Massey, etc. Well, now it seems as if another B'town wedding is all set to take place and that too tomorrow ie on March 2. She is none other than actor Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur whom we have seen playing a crucial role in the 2015 film 'Shaandaar' also featuring Alia Bhatt. Going by the latest reports, the actress is all set for her wedding in Mahabaleshwar with Manoj and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank. The reports further state that both the families have reached the location for the pre-wedding festivities.

Sanah's Mehendi and sangeet functions were to take place today while her big day is scheduled for tomorrow. The ceremony happens to be an intimate one with close guests. The news was also confirmed by her proud father Pankaj Kapur who told Bombay Times over a phone call, "I don’t want to talk much about this, but yes it is my daughter’s wedding and that’s about it."

The family seemed to be soaked in the festive spirit as loud music was heard. As the portal called the veteran actor, sounds of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's song 'Sweety Tera Drama' could be heard.

For those unversed, the Kapur and Pahwa families have been friends for a long time. Moreover, Sanah and Mayank also knew each other for a long time and got engaged sometime back.

Coming back to Shahid, he is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Jersey' which also features Mrunal Thakur. The official Hindi remake of a Telugu film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14.

While for Sanah's wedding, further details are awaited!