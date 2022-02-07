Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's name was recently trending on social media, thanks to her visit to Zoya Akhtar's office. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was snapped in casual wear as paparazzi spotted her outside the filmmaker's office. This led to a murmur about Zoya and Suhana's collaboration. Netizens are wondering if the star kid will be making her Bollywood debut soon.

In the photos, Suhana is seen wearing a white tank top with beige trousers. She has tied her hair in a casual pony and carries an oversized bag. Take a look at the pictures:

While there has been no official confirmation about the same, Suhana has earlier shared her interest in acting. SRK's darling daughter Suhana made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star in 2018. Proud dad Shah Rukh had taken to social media to share the cover, writing, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia . 'What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!" Donning an over-sized dress.

In a chat with Vogue, Suhana Khan told the magazine that she was absolutely sure about her wishes to be an actor. She revealed the same to her parents too. They realised that she was serious about it after watching her onstage in a play. "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest," she had said.

Suhana has only recently returned to India. She was studying filmmaking in New York. The Starkid is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.