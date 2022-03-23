Samantha breaks all ties with Naga Chaitanya? Actress unfollows Chay Akkineni on Instagram, he still does

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAM_KARTIKA Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chay Akikneni

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split was one of the most shocking separations in showbiz. The couple was a fan favourite and was married for over four years. After they announced their separation, Samantha deleted all the photos with him. And now, the actress has also unfollowed him on Instagram. However, Chay Akkineni continues to follow his ex-wife and he has still retained their photos in his verified Instagram account.

Star couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, announced their separation last year in October. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, confirmed the news in an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha, which they released on social media. They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

In the statement addressed to "our well-wishers", Naga Chaitanya said: "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

The couple were first seen together in Gautham Menon's iconic 2010 Telugu movie, 'Ye Maaya Chesave'.

Naga Chaitanya added in the shared statement: "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The buzz about the marriage disintegrating had intensified last month after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her name on her Twitter account, but neither addressed the rumours head-on. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.