Salman Khan invited at Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding? Superstar's sister Arpita Khan spills beans

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's alleged wedding has become the talk of the town. Everyone is talking either about their venue which is Six Senses Fort or about their attires that will be designed by Sabyasachi. However, another interesting scoop which is being discussed amongst fans is the guest list. A number of celebrities have reportedly been invited on their big day however many wonder whether the actress' close friend and superstar Salman Khan will attend the same or not. As per a latest buzz, the actor and his family has been invited to attend her wedding in Sawai Madhopur. However, his sister Arpita Khan in a recent interview has cleared the air and revealed that no formal invite has been received by them yet.

Speaking to India Today, in an interview, Arpita said, "We haven’t got any invite for the wedding." Not only thsi but the report even stated, "No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false."

It further read, "Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness."

Speaking about the other guests, a number of names have popped up including those of-- Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal amongst others. It is being said that those who will attend their marriage shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremny completely confidential. The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them.

The identity of the special guests attending the wedding will be kept confidential, hence the hotel has allotted codes instead of names to all the guests. The guests will be provided different services, such as room service, security etc., based on these codes. According to sources, the SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue, the sources said.

Special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.