Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar of 'Sairat' fame share pics from dinner 'date', twin in white

Actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar rose to fame from their cult Marathi language hit Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie touched upon the subject of honour killing and was hailed by the watchers. Later, it was remade in several languages including a Hindi version, titled Dhadak, which marked the Bollywood debuts of Ishaan Khatter and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Both Rinku and Akash are still known as the Sairat duo Archie and Parshya and they recently had a get-together. They twinned in white and the fun-filled moments from their latest outing have led netizens to wonder if they are dating each other. Akash wore a white sweatshirt and blue denim. He sported long locks and a thin stubble. Rinku, meanwhile, wore a white-on-white outfit. She paired her sweatshirt with leggings. As Archie and Parshya shared their pics, speculations began on their relationship status.

In the images, Rinku and Akash are seen posing in front of a mirror for a couple of selfies. They are all smiles as they enjoy each other's company. Akash shared their pictures on Instagram and teased Rinku about having too much food and hitting the cardio after their scrumptious meal. Needless to say, they look cute together.

On the work front, Rinku has been steadily making inroads into Bollywood. She has already featured in Hindi anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya for Netflix last year. Later, she was also part of the ensemble cast in ZEE5 film 200-Halla Ho and Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused. She also shared the screen space with Lara Dutta in action-comedy series Hundred.

She is also set to make her Bollywood film debut in Amitabh Bachchan fronted sports film Jhund, which is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse. The movie is said to stream on ZEE5.

For Akash, he has featured in the series 1962: The War In The Hills last year.