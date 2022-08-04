Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to host two marriage ceremonies in September? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERICHACHADHA Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to tie the knot in September 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for several years now and in fact, marriage has been on the cards for the Fukrey co-stars for some time now. They were said to tie the knot in 2020 but COVID-19 pandemic struck and the plans got delayed. Now, Richa and Ali are set to take their relationship to the next level later this year, as per reports. Now, as speculation surrounding their upcoming wedding gathers pace, fans will be hoping that it all turns out to be true.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's marriage details are out!

As per the report, Ali and Richa are set to tie the knot in September later this year. After several delays, the marriage will finally take place in the coming time. The speculation is that the couple will host two ceremonies, one in New Delhi and another one in Mumbai. The couple had been dating for seven years now. Back in 2020, the couple had also booked venues for their big day but cancelled the events due to the pandemic and surge in COVID cases.

What Richa Chadha said about her wedding getting pushed

When Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad".

Richa and Ali's upcoming films

Even as a wedding is on the cards for the couple, both Ali and Richa will be looking to wrap up their respective work commitments before the big day. They will feature in Fukrey 3 together. Separately, Ali has begun shooting for Mirzapur 3. Richa is set to play a role in the upcoming web series Heeramandi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed the actress for the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Ali and Richa have kickstarted the hunt for the lead actors of Girls Will Be Girls, which is their maiden production, under their new production house Pushing Buttons Studios.

