Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to tie the knot in March next year?

Bollywood lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were all set to get married last year in April but Covid19 ruined their plans. The duo has been dating for a while now and is ready to take their relationship to next level. Reportedly, Ali and Richa are planning to get hitched in March next year in an intimate wedding. A March wedding sounded perfect for the couple who have many projects lined up starting April. They are currently looking for wedding venues in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to Mid Day, Richa and Ali's wedding will be a two-city affair – in Mumbai and Delhi. "However, they will keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. At the moment, the actors are looking at various venues in the cities and will zero in on the locations soon. Ali is working on a few Hollywood projects. So, they worked out their dates and settled on a summer wedding.

Richa and Ali first shared screen space in 'Fukrey' (2013) and clicked instantly. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the duo makes sure to treat their fans to adorable pictures of them and surprise them with their funny social media banter.

Earlier, to celebrate the first anniversary of 'Mirzapur' Season 2, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posted a hilarious video of 'Guddu' from the show. As Ali was about to say his dialogues, he is forced to break the character when Richa walks in the frame with a limp as 'Guddu' and mouths the character's lines taking over the baton from Ali.

Talking about Fukrey, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand were also a part of the film. The success of Fukrey led makers to come up with its sequel in 2017. The third part of the film is currently in the pipeline. In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.