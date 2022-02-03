Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to tie the knot during 'Fukrey 3' shoot in March

Bollywood stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for a while now and are ready to take their relationship to next level. The couple, who is head over heels in love with each other, is planning to get hitched in March in an intimate wedding. Reportedly, the two have planned to get married during the shooting of the third part of Fukrey that will take place in Delhi during the given month. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are also looking for wedding venues in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to ToI, Ali and Richa will be flying down to Mumbai for the wedding and will take a break from the shooting of Fukrey 3. A March wedding sounded perfect for the couple who have many projects lined up. For the unversed, the two were all set to get married last year in April but Covid19 ruined their plans. They have been dating for over four years. In February, last year, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first shared screen space in 'Fukrey' (2013) and clicked instantly. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand were also a part of the movie. The success of the film led makers to come up with its sequel in 2017. The third part of the film is currently in the pipeline.

Apart from this, Ali Fazal recently revealed that he has finished shooting for his latest Hollywood movie "Kandahar". Fazal, who was shooting for the action-thriller in Saudi Arabia, shared the news on his Instagram Stories. Led by Scottish star Gerard Butler, 'Kandahar' is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The film is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is inspired by Mitchell’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Fazal's forthcoming Hollywood release is Kenneth Branagh-directed 'Death on the Nile', which also features Gal Gadot. The film will be released on February 11.