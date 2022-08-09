Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal marriage: Is Bollywood couple planning grand reception with 400 guests?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot later this year

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in discussion for a long time about their relationship and impending marriage. The pair also gets immense love from the fans. But the fans of Richa and Ali have been eagerly waiting for their marriage announcement for a long time. They were meant to take the marital plunge in 2020 but it was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. But now, after a delay of two years, Richa and Ali are going to tie the knot. If reports are to be believed, then the Bollywood couple will wed in September.

Marriage prep on in full swing

The preparations for the marriage of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have started. According to reports, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have made up their mind to get married this September. The search for the best place for marriage is also on. The couple will host their wedding reception in Mumbai. It is reported that as many as 400 guests, including all stars from Bollywood, will be included in the guest list. The wedding reception of Richa and Ali is going to be grand.

Read: Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal reveals stomach cancer battle: 'I was not sure whether...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's marriage will be 'filmy'?

Not only this, if the report is to be believed, then the marriage of Richa and Ali will be done in a 'filmy' style. Both are going to be seen completely drenched in the colours of Bollywood. Let us tell you that Ali Fazal got engaged to Richa Chadha in 2019. At the same time, in 2021, Richa and Ali also shifted to their new house.

Read: Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan planning to get married? Actor breaks silence on rumours

Richa and Ali were going to tie the knot in 2020, but their marriage was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple shared at various instances that they would marry sooner than later. Richa and Ali's love story started on the sets of the film Fukrey. During the shooting of the film, both of them fell in love with each other. The special thing about their relationship is that earlier Richa proposed to Ali.

Latest Entertainment News