Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding to be traditional ceremony, festivities to begin from April 14: Reports

In the charming world of the celebrity wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding seems to be the talk of the town. Given their fan following, millions are waiting to discover details about the beautiful affair to remember. While the celebrities themselves have been tight lipped about the situation, rumours are rife that the Bollywood couple would be tying the knot sooner than ever. Latest media reports suggest that the duo that is very close to their families will host a traditional Punjabi wedding. Ranbir and Alia's wedding date is said to be April 17, and the festivities are speculated to begin from April 14.

“Family means the world for the Kapoors. It is perhaps the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, which is why they wanted to keep it close to their roots,” ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating for around four years, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai, just like late star Rishi Kapoor and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's wedding ceremonies took place in 1980.

If reports are to be believed, the couple will be inviting only close family members and friends. Details about Ranbir's rumoured bachelor's party are also floating on the internet, including Arjun Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji on the guest list.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception in 2018.

In December 2021, during the motion poster launch event of 'Brahmastra', the adorable couple was seen at their candid best. They answered several fan questions while subtly engaging in some adorable PDA.

On being asked by a fan, "When will you marry Alia or someone else?" Ranbir wittily replied, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that." However, turning towards Alia, he cheekily added, "Humari kab hogi?" to which a visibly blushing Alia replied, "Why are you asking me?"

Now it remains to be seen whether Alia and Ranbir will take their relationship to the next level or leave their fans waiting a little more.