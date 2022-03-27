Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt begin their wedding shopping? Fans ask, 'Shaadi kab hai?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANLIASOULMATESX Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Brahmastra.

Highlights Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia are set to marry each other in April

Alia and Ranbir's picture with designer Beena Kannan is going viral on social media

Amid Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours, the duo recently visited Indian designer Beena Kannan, the lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridal wear. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The duo has been dating for more than four years and fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding soon. There have been reports that couple might tie the knot in April.

The pair recently visited Indian designer Beena Kannan who is the CEO and lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridalwear. Talking about her achievements, she is also a 2007 Guinness Book Record holder for the longest ever silk saree, created by her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kannan shared a picture featuring herself with Alia and Ranbir. She captioned the post as "With @aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor".

Take a look:

While Alia looked radiant in a white floral accentuated kurta, Ranbir looked handsome as always in a navy blue shirt paired with blue jeans. Soon after Kannan shared the picture, fans of Alia and Ranbir flocked the comments section asking, "Is it Wedding bells?" One fan wrote, "Shaadi kab hai?" (When is the wedding) "It look likes wedding bells..." wrote another.

However, some fans also speculated the picture might be taken during a dress trial for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, long-time boyfriend Rohan Shrestha call it quits? Here's what we know

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. Ranbir and Alia had also fallen in love on the sets of the film. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor brushes off marriage question with a wry response | WATCH

-with ANI inputs