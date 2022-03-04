Prabhas to get married in 2022? Find out about Radhe Shyam actor's wedding date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Prabhas

The much-awaited magnum opus, 'Radhe Shyam' will soon hit theatres globally! The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and considering the latest video about Prabhas' marriage prediction by astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar will certainly pique everyone's curiosity even more. Since Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of a palmist, Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam', an interesting video about his marriage prediction is going viral on the Internet.

The astrologer mentions @actorprabhas is going to get married "VERY VERY SOON"! My Prediction for the most handsome pan-India star, who will soon be seen playing a palmist in #RadheShyam." This forecast has certainly got Prabhas' millions of fans excited.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam launched its new trailer in Mumbai recently along with Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. As the trailer establishes the lavish, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, the VFX seems to be rich, creating much anticipation. Introduced as the world's magnificent palmist, Prabhas looks dapper as Vikramaditya.

With a few glimpses of other roles in the upcoming love saga, Prabhas is challenged by Jagapathi Babu in one of the scenes, as he asks Vikram to take a look at his hand for another time.

"I don't have the habit of seeing for the second time", Vikram says in rather a serious tone. A lot more drama, high-octane action sequences, and richly carpentered VFX scenes add to the hype for the trailer.

While each frame in which the lead pair is shown, depicts the beautiful chemistry they share, the trailer hints at the disastrous fate they will share.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in 'Radhe Shyam's promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana.

Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others will appear in key roles.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents 'Radhe Shyam', which is bankrolled under UV Creations production.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is slated for global release on March 11.