Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to make first public appearance together today at THIS time

Fans are waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos from their wedding festivities.

Highlights Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony will take place at Ranbir's house, Vastu

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on April 14

The couple's wedding has been a hush-hush affair

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will enter the phase of their life as husband and wife today (April 14) in the presence of their close friends and family at their Bandra residence, Vastu. The couple who has always been tight-lipped about their wedding are trying their best to keep every detail under wraps. The prewedding festivities which kickstarted yesterday with a Mehendi ceremony were also a private affair. Till now no inside pictures of the couple from the celebrations have come out in the public domain. However, the RaAlia fans who had been waiting for their favourite couple to get married are not really happy about it. Meanwhile, sources claim that the couple will be making their first public appearance together today at 7 pm soon after tying the knot.

The second day of pre-wedding festivities for the couple began with a Haldi ceremony. The couple's moms and sisters, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan were snapped arriving at Vastu. Alia-Ranbir wedding: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen & Soni arrive for Haldi ceremony | PICS

As per reports, the baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area.

The stretch between the two venues has been dolled up with light decorations suspended from trees. On April 14, a contingent of policemen will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of the baraat from one building to another.

Yesterday, after attending Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony, the Neetu and Riddhima had confirmed details regarding the highly speculated wedding date.

Prior to the Mehendi ceremony, a puja was also organised on Wednesday (April 13) at Ranbir's residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer.